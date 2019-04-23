×
Sylvia Rhone Promoted to Chairman & CEO of Epic Records

Sylvia Rhone
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sylvia Rhone

Sony Music Entertainment today announced the promotion of Sylvia Rhone to Chairman and CEO of Epic Records. According to the announcement, in this role, Rhone will report to Rob Stringer, CEO, Sony Music Entertainment. She will lead the overall creative direction and management of Epic Records, overseeing a roster of chart-topping artists including Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, Future, 21 Savage, Meghan Trainor, DJ Khaled, and French Montana. 

In making the announcement, Stringer said, “Sylvia is a trailblazing and iconic executive who has played a critical leadership role in driving Epic’s recent artist development success. Her wealth of experience and passionate support of artistic vision will help us further grow the reach of Epic’s roster around the world.”  

“I am excited to continue my amazing journey at Epic Records supported by Rob Stringer’s vision and leadership,” stated Rhone. “Everything we do is a testament to our incredible artists who set the bar of the entire Epic culture, inspiring our dedicated executive team every day and enriching the legacy of this great label.”

Prior to this appointment, Rhone held the position of President of Epic Records since 2014, where she has overseen the release of projects including Travis Scott’s 2018 album “Astroworld”; Camila Cabello’s debut album “Camila” and the smash single “Havana,” which was recently named the biggest single of 2018 by the IFPI; and projects from Future, 21 Savage and others.  

Prior to Sony Music, she helped guide an award-winning roster at Universal Music Group for eight years, where she was President of Universal Motown Records and Executive Vice President at Universal Records from 2004. From 1994-2004, Rhone was Chairman and CEO of Warner Music Group’s Elektra Entertainment Group, the first African American woman to be named Chairman of a major record company, where she oversaw releases from artists including Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Metallica, Staind, Third Eye Blind, Tracy Chapman, Natalie Merchant and others. Prior to her time at Elektra, she held various senior roles throughout WMG, ABC Records and Ariola Records. She began her career at Buddah Records in 1974. 

Rhone is a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She received an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music on April 5, 2019, in recognition of her career achievements as a leading female music executive who has reached the status of label head multiple times.

