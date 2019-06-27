×

Sylvan Esso Manager Martin Anderson Launches New Company: The Glow

Variety Staff

Longtime Sylvan Esso manager Martin Anderson has announced a new venture, The Glow, an artist management company based in Durham, North Carolina.

In addition to working with Sylvan Esso since their inception, Anderson also manages a host of artists including Mountain Man, Wye Oak, Phil Cook and Bowerbirds. Newcomers Molly Sarlé and Daughter of Swords (aka Alexandra Sauser-Monnig), both of Mountain Man, will release debut albums this year.

After starting out as an independent, Anderson most recently spent the past six years working alongside Kyle Frenette and Josh Sundquist at Middle West Management and more recently at C3 Management.

Also joining The Glow is Rusty Sutton, Anderson’s longtime collaborator, who in addition to his roles as Head of Marketing and Director of Touring has also stepped into a managerial role. Sutton co-manages Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes with Anderson, and is primary manager for Generationals and Joyero. Thomas Costello rounds out the North Carolina office as Management Coordinator and Office Manager.

The Glow roster includes:

Bowerbirds
Daughter of Swords
Flock of Dimes
Generationals
Joyero
Made of Oak
Molly Sarlé
Mountain Man
Phil Cook
Sylvan Esso
Wye Oak

