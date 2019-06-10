Supreme Court to Review Byron Allen’s Discrimination Suit Against Comcast

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a case in which Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios alleges that Comcast refused to carry its channels due to racial discrimination.

Comcast appealed a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling from November, which held that Allen’s accusations were plausible, and merited a hearing in district court. Allen’s suit had been dismissed three times at the district court level, but the Ninth Circuit reversed the lower court and revived the complaint.

In granting a petition for certiorari on Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Comcast’s argument that the Ninth Circuit applied the wrong standard. The Ninth Circuit ruled that racial discrimination needed only to be a factor in Comcast’s decision, rather than the determining factor, in order for his claim to proceed.

In their petition, Comcast’s attorneys called Allen’s suit “facially absurd.” Comcast argued that Supreme Court precedent, and the rulings of other appellate districts, held that racial discrimination had to the “but-for” factor in causing a harm in order to be barred by federal law.

Allen filed the $20 billion claim in 2015, alleging that Comcast had worked with the NAACP and Al Sharpton’s National Action Network to “whitewash” the company’s discriminatory practices. Allen’s suit alleged that Comcast had only granted carriage to a single 100% black-owned company. Comcast did carry networks partially owned by Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Allen filed similar suits against AT&T, which ended in a settlement, and Charter Communications. The district court denied Charter’s motion to dismiss the case, and the Ninth Circuit in November upheld the denial, rejecting Charter’s argument that it had a First Amendment right not to carry Allen’s channels. Charter also appealed to the Supreme Court. Charter sought a hearing on whether its business decisions were protected by the First Amendment, in addition to the raising the arguments in Comcast’s brief about the appropriate standard.

The Supreme Court did not take on the broader First Amendment issue, agreeing only to hear the narrower question presented in Comcast’s appeal.