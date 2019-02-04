×
Super Bowl Ad Review: Viewers Get Glance at Freaky Future

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Handmaid's Tale Season 3
CREDIT: YouTube screenshot

The future is here. And it invaded the nation’s most-watched present.

Madison Avenue ladled out visions of days to come in 30- and 60-second increments Sunday night, offering hundreds of millions of Americans watching Super Bowl LIII a colorful glance of things once meant to arrive in years manifesting themselves in the here and now. And while there were plenty of celebrity cameos and doses of humor to wash it all down, Super Bowl fans no doubt walked away from the event realizing society is in the midst of rapid transformation.

“There is a little bit of this dystopian theme that we are seeing,” said Ed Cotton, chief strategy officer at the ad agency BSSP.

The commercial breaks on CBS Sunday night were filled with visions of intelligent robots and electric cars; nods to new eating habits; tantalizing peeks at streaming video; and reminders of the new power of women.

Viewers saw no fewer than four kinds of artificial intelligence machines striving to become more human, thanks to ads from Pringles, TurboTax, Michelob and Sprint. They witnessed four different commercials from T-Mobile depicting some of our most common conversations — all taking place via smartphone text. Big media companies eager to get consumers to subscribe to new streaming services got a taste of new offerings from Hulu, Amazon, HBO, Netflix and CBS.

Whether it was emphasized openly or not, gender equality was part of the conversation. Each commercial in the first ad break of the game featured women in lead roles. Two mermaids held forth for Anheuser-Busch’s new Bon + Viv, a “spiked” seltzer. Actress Christina Applegate dominated a new commercial for Mars’ M&Ms while Hulu showed a preview of the next cycle of “Handmaid’s Tale,” the drama about women living in servitude. And dating app Bumble let loose with a spot featuring tennis champ Serena Williams, who said, “Women, the ball is in your court.”

Even Anheuser-Busch InBev, one of the world’s most traditional advertisers, got in on the game, nodding in one fourth-quarter spot to the power of wind-generated energy (complete with the eyebrow-raising use of Bob Dylan’s venerated protest song, “Blowin’ in the Wind”).

The Super Bowl has long been a venue in which marketers unleash new products and services, like the latest model of a car or an offer for a free breakfast at Denny’s. But digital technology is changing life so quickly in the late twenty-teens that the Big Game has fast transformed itself into a showcase for all kinds of shifts in society.

More to come….

