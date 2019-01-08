Sumner Redstone Settles Long-Running Legal Dispute With Ex-Companion

Media mogul Sumner Redstone has reached a settlement with Manuela Herzer, the ex-companion whom he once accused of stealing $75 million.

The agreement comes less than a week before a trial was set to begin in Los Angeles probate court over the validity of Redstone’s estate plan. Under the agreement, Herzer will pay back $3.25 million in disputed gifts, and will withdraw her objection to her removal from Redstone’s trust.

The settlement brings an end to more than three years of legal wrangling, which exposed Redstone and daughter Shari Redstone to intimate disclosures regarding family squabbles and the mogul’s declining health. Herzer had alleged that Shari Redstone, who now controls the family media empire, had orchestrated a coup to remove Herzer and another ex-companion, Sydney Holland, from her father’s life.

Herzer and Holland were both evicted from the Redstone mansion in the fall of 2015. Herzer alleged that Shari Redstone was acting without her father’s awareness or approval, and made Sumner Redstone’s declining health the focus of her legal attacks.

