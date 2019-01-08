×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sumner Redstone Settles Long-Running Legal Dispute With Ex-Companion

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sumner Redstone
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/BEI/REX Shutterstock

Media mogul Sumner Redstone has reached a settlement with Manuela Herzer, the ex-companion whom he once accused of stealing $75 million.

The agreement comes less than a week before a trial was set to begin in Los Angeles probate court over the validity of Redstone’s estate plan. Under the agreement, Herzer will pay back $3.25 million in disputed gifts, and will withdraw her objection to her removal from Redstone’s trust.

The settlement brings an end to more than three years of legal wrangling, which exposed Redstone and daughter Shari Redstone to intimate disclosures regarding family squabbles and the mogul’s declining health. Herzer had alleged that Shari Redstone, who now controls the family media empire, had orchestrated a coup to remove Herzer and another ex-companion, Sydney Holland, from her father’s life.

Herzer and Holland were both evicted from the Redstone mansion in the fall of 2015. Herzer alleged that Shari Redstone was acting without her father’s awareness or approval, and made Sumner Redstone’s declining health the focus of her legal attacks.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Biz

  • Sumner Redstone

    Sumner Redstone Settles Long-Running Legal Dispute With Ex-Companion

    Media mogul Sumner Redstone has reached a settlement with Manuela Herzer, the ex-companion whom he once accused of stealing $75 million. The agreement comes less than a week before a trial was set to begin in Los Angeles probate court over the validity of Redstone’s estate plan. Under the agreement, Herzer will pay back $3.25 [...]

  • Don Lemon Talks Kevin Hart After

    Don Lemon Talks Kevin Hart: 'It Is Not His Dream to Be an Ally'

    As speculation continues about whether Kevin Hart will return as Oscars host, CNN anchor Don Lemon revealed Monday night that he spoke with Hart over the weekend in an off the record conversation. Lemon, who gave a passionate criticism of Hart’s comments on “The Ellen Show” during his own show on Friday, said he spoke [...]

  • Universal Music Group

    Universal Music Group Makes Senior Management Moves in Asia

    Universal Music Group today announced a series of executive management appointments within Greater China and throughout Asia that, according to the announcement, signal a significant expansion of UMG’s finance, marketing and public policy infrastructure in Asia to maximize creative and commercial opportunities across these markets. The appointments are: *Aaron Wang has been appointed as Chief Financial [...]

  • Chris Brown

    RCA Records Reveals New Deal With Chris Brown Amid Latest R. Kelly Controversy

    RCA Records revealed Friday it has signed a new deal with Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to a 2009 assault against his former girlfriend Rihanna and has been involved in multiple other violent incidents. The curiously timed announcement arrived during the airing of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a three-part Lifetime documentary in which multiple women accuse the [...]

  • US actor Kevin Spacey (C) is

    Kevin Spacey Arraigned on Sexual Assault Charge in Nantucket Court

    Kevin Spacey was arraigned in a Nantucket courtroom on Monday morning on a charge of sexually assaulting a busboy in 2016. The actor did not utter a word during the brief court hearing, which was packed with media and other onlookers. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Spacey made his way past [...]

  • Ayelet Schiffman Named Senior VP, Head

    Ayelet Schiffman Named Senior VP, Head of Promotion for Island Records

    As first reported by Variety, Ayelet Schiffman has been appointed Senior Vice President, Head of Promotion for Island Records, label president Darcus Beese announced today. Based in Island’s New York headquarters, she will be the label’s head of promotion at all formats, working closely with Republic Records’ promotion staff in their radio partnership with Island, [...]

  • Republic Promotes Joseph Carozza to EVP

    Republic Records Promotes Joseph Carozza to Executive VP of Media & Artist Relations

    Joseph Carozza has been promoted to Republic Records’ executive vice president of media and artist relations, effective immediately, as announced today by the label’s founder and chairman, Monte Lipman. He will continue to be based in Republic’s New York headquarters and report to Lipman. According to the announcement, in his expanded role, Carozza will continue [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad