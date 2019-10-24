×
‘Apprentice’ Contestant Summer Zervos Says Trump Calendar Entries Corroborate Assault Claim

Summer Zervos, Mariann Wang. Summer Zervos leaves New York state appellate court in New York. A New York appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump isn't immune from a defamation lawsuit filed by the former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted kissing and groping
Summer Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who alleges that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in 2007, says that calendar entries and emails disclosed by the Trump Organization in the course of her litigation corroborate her claim.

Zervos sued Trump in 2017, alleging that the president had defamed her by denying her allegation in the last weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign. In a motion filed in New York Supreme Court on Thursday, Zervos’ attorney, Mariann Meier Wang, revealed an itinerary that showed that Trump was staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel in December 2017. Emails released by the Trump Organization also show Zervos seeking to set up a meeting with Trump in New York earlier that month.

Zervos alleges that Trump met with her in his office in early December, and kissed her on the mouth twice. She said she was unnerved, but wrote it off as Trump’s way of greeting people. Later that month, she said she went to Trump’s bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel. When he arrived, she said he immediately started kissing her and grabbed her breast. She got away from him, but he led her into the bedroom and tried to press himself against her, according to her suit.

Trump denied Zervos’ claim when she first came forward in October 2016, issuing a statement saying that he “never met her at a hotel or greeted her inappropriately a decade ago.”

The new itinerary indicates that Trump stayed at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Dec. 21 and 22. Zervos’ attorney argues that the document proves that she and Trump “were exactly where she said they were exactly when she said they were there.”

Zervos had also alleged that Trump invited her to come to the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes the morning after their meeting at the hotel. His itinerary indicates that he was scheduled to be at the golf course on the morning of Dec. 22.

Wang is asking Judge Jennifer Schechter to unseal another nine pages of discovery records, which she says will offer even greater corroboration of Zervos’ allegation.

Trump has been ordered to sit for a deposition in the case by Dec. 6. Motions for summary judgment in the case are due on March 31, 2020.

