Ex-Agent Stuart Manashil Ordered to Repay CAA in Fraud Case

CAA HQ LA
CREDIT: Paul Turang

Former literary agent Stuart Manashil was ordered on Thursday to repay a $23,975 commission to CAA, which he admitted he had illegally diverted to a friend.

Manashil, who now runs his own management company, pleaded guilty in March 2018 to a federal wire fraud charge. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood, Manashil admitted to making a “terrible mistake” in 2012 when he was a CAA agent. He said he diverted the commission to his friend, producer Steven Brown.

“While I personally did not benefit from this transaction financially, I did knowingly help divert that commission to Mr. Brown,” Manashil wrote. “I arrogantly thought it was not important and that no one would ever know or care.”

When he was at CAA, Manashil worked with Oliver Stone, Edward Zwick, Tommy Lee Jones, and Lawrence Kasdan.

The theft came to light in an investigation of Brown, who was arrested in 2016 and charged with defrauding film investors.

Manashil said he had been friends with Brown since Manashil was an assistant at UTA, and that Brown had helped him through some difficult times. He said he justified the theft in his mind, rationalizing that “I was helping a friend who had helped me, and CAA would never notice or care about this commission.”

According to prosecutors, Manashil and Brown directed a co-conspirator to concoct phony invoices, which were sent to a producer who had worked with one of Manashil’s clients. The funds were then deposited in an account that resembled the agency’s name, but which was controlled by the co-conspirator.

Brown was sentenced in November to 63 months in prison for a fraud that spanned eight years, in which at least nine investors in various film projects were swindled out of more than $12.5 million.

In the letter to the judge, Manashil said he had lost one of his highest-earning clients due to publicity about the case. He said he had also had to remove himself as a producer on two projects.

Manashil was sentenced on Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in New York. He was ordered to pay restitution, but will not face jail time.

  • CAA HQ LA

    Ex-Agent Stuart Manashil Ordered to Repay CAA in Fraud Case

    Former literary agent Stuart Manashil was ordered on Thursday to repay a $23,975 commission to CAA, which he admitted he had illegally diverted to a friend. Manashil, who now runs his own management company, pleaded guilty in March 2018 to a federal wire fraud charge. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood, Manashil [...]

  • "The Continent," directed by Chinese racer

    Alibaba Pictures Buys Into Chinese Director Han Han's Film Studio

    Alibaba Pictures confirmed that it has invested an undisclosed amount in Chinese celebrity blogger-turned-film director Han Han’s Shanghai Tingdong Film. Han’s upcoming “Pegasus” is one of the most anticipated films of the year in China. Alibaba Pictures, part of e-commerce giant Alibaba, is now the second-largest stakeholder in Tingdong. It has a 13.1% stake, according to Chinese [...]

  • Phil McIntyre Steps Down as Roc

    Phil McIntyre Steps Down From Roc Nation Management, but Remains Affiliated With Company

    Phil McIntyre has stepped down as president of Roc Nation Management, but his PhilyMack management company remains affiliated with Roc, a source close to the situation tells Variety. PhilyMack, which McIntyre founded in 2006, partnered with Roc Nation in 2015. The source stressed that McIntyre’s role at Roc Nation Management  — whose clients include Rihanna, [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Trial

    Ben Brafman Drops Out of Harvey Weinstein Rape Case

    Harvey Weinstein has officially parted ways with defense attorney Ben Brafman, releasing a joint statement Thursday announcing the move. Weinstein had clashed with his defense attorney over strategy in his rape and sexual assault case. The pair issued a statement saying their parting was amicable, and that Brafman would cooperate fully with Weinstein’s new attorneys. [...]

  • Netflix - Apple TV

    Netflix Turns in Record Q4 Subscriber Gain, Price Increase Weighs on U.S. Forecast

    Netflix is beating Wall Street expectations for international subscriber growth — but its recently announced price increase in the U.S. may have put a damper on its momentum in the States. For the fourth quarter of 2018, Netflix reported 1.53 million paid net adds in the U.S. and 7.31 million internationally, to end the year [...]

  • Heather Parry Live Nation

    Live Nation Investigation of Heather Parry Also Targets Leakers (EXCLUSIVE)

    Over the past two weeks, the law firm of Paul Hastings LLP has been probing allegations reported by Variety last month that Heather Parry, the head of Live Nation Productions, had verbally abused employees and used offensive language in the workplace. But the lead investigator, Elena Baca, seems to be just as interested in uncovering [...]

  • Leslie Moonves

    Leslie Moonves to Pursue Arbitration for His $120 Million Severance From CBS

    Former CBS Corp. chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves will pursue an arbitration claim to fight CBS for the $120 million severance that he was denied last month when the company’s board of directors determined he was fired for cause. Moonves was ousted in September after multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the longtime [...]

