×

Tech and Media Stocks Bounce Back, With Big Gains by Netflix, Spotify and Roku

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wall Street Earnings Bull Market Placeholder
CREDIT: Shutterstock

U.S. markets recovered Friday after a steep drop a day earlier, thanks to an upbeat jobs report and a signal from the head of the Federal Reserve that interest rates will not be rising imminently.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index in midday trading Friday was up 3.5%, or more than 800 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 4.5%.

Big gainers as of 1:20 p.m. ET included Netflix, up 8.9%, as well as Spotify (+11%) and Roku (+12%). Other tech and media stocks climbing Friday included Lionsgate (+6.6%), Twitter (+6.65%), Amazon (+5.8%), Alphabet (+5%), Apple (+4.25%), Facebook (+4.2%) and Disney (+3.9%).

The rise in tech and media stocks come after the broader market was dragged down Thursday, in part fueled by Apple’s announcement that it would miss revenue targets for the year-end 2018 quarter.

On Friday, the Department of Labor said U.S. employers added 312,000 jobs in December 2018, the fastest rate since last February, while the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.9%. In addition, Fed chairman Jerome Powell issued comments reassuring investors that the central bank would be “patient” as it considered whether or not to raise interest rates.

Netflix in particular also benefited from a bullish call Friday from Goldman Sachs, which reiterated its “buy” rating and told clients in a research note Friday the stock price could rally 50% in the next 12 months. The firm added Netflix to its Conviction Buy List, a targeted selection of stocks with the most upside potential.

“[W]e believe Netflix represents one of the best risk/reward propositions in the internet sector,” Goldman Sachs analyst Heath Terry wrote in a note. “We continue to believe Netflix’s investment in content, technology and distribution will continue to drive subscriber growth well above consensus expectations both in the U.S. and internationally.”

More to come

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Biz

  • Wall Street Earnings Bull Market Placeholder

    Tech and Media Stocks Bounce Back, With Big Gains by Netflix, Spotify and Roku

    U.S. markets recovered Friday after a steep drop a day earlier, thanks to an upbeat jobs report and a signal from the head of the Federal Reserve that interest rates will not be rising imminently. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index in midday trading Friday was up 3.5%, or more than 800 points, while the [...]

  • Nashville

    Tennessee Bids for Production With Old South Charm, Country Music Icons and Incentives

    With the Great Smoky Mountains to the east and the Mississippi River to the west, Tennessee offers a wide variety of production possibilities. Among the attractions: Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion, the country music scene of Nashville, Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park, the Jack Daniels distillery in Lynchburg, and a wide assortment of historic Southern homes [...]

  • Regina King stars as Sharon in

    Dominican Republic Feels Surge in Production as Tax Is Reduced

    Mention the Dominican Republic, and most people will conjure visions of baseball players or luxury resorts on a tropical island. Fashionistas will flash to the Caribbean nation’s most famous son, Oscar de la Renta.  And folks in the film community will see a state-of-the-art production complex that includes one of the world’s most advanced water-filming [...]

  • Republic Records Promotes Jonathan Briggs to

    Republic Records Promotes Jonathan Briggs to VP of Commerce

    Republic Records has promoted Jonathan Briggs to vice president of commerce, it was announced today by Kevin Lipson, the label’s executive vice president of commerce, streaming and digital strategy. He will be based in the label’s Santa Monica office. Briggs joined the label’s commerce team in 2014 as director and was promoted to senior director in 2016. In his new [...]

  • Coachella's 2019: Solid, but Tame Impala

    Coachella's 2019 Lineup: A Solid Balance, but Tame Impala Is a Surprise Headliner

    The “biggest music festival in the world” is an imprecise term — results would be different based on attendance, gross, influence, duration or other metrics — but there’s little doubt that Coachella is at or near that billing. Its lineup has become a commentary on the state of popular music in the past and coming year [...]

  • Tim Cook

    Apple Stock Price Plunges After Earnings Warning

    UPDATED: Apple shares fell 10% Thursday — with the tech giant losing about $72 billion in market-cap value — a day after the company issued a rare earnings warning that it chalked up largely to sluggish iPhone sales in China. Apple surprised Wall Street on Wednesday afternoon after the market closed by issuing revised guidance [...]

  • Chinese Movie Ticketing Giant Maoyan Presses

    Chinese Movie Ticketing Giant Maoyan Presses On With IPO

    Maoyan, one of China’s two largest movie ticket sales platforms, is warming up its plans for an IPO in Hong Kong. The company, which has the backing of Enlight, Tencent and Meituan Dianping, is believed to be aiming to raise about $300 million of fresh capital. The company published an updated version of its prospectus [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad