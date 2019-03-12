Variety Veteran Steven Gaydos Promoted to Executive V.P. of Content

Variety veteran Steven Gaydos has been promoted to executive V.P. of content.

Gaydos is responsible for creating Variety’s Features editorial department and overseeing the magazine’s key franchises for print, digital and events. These include Emmy and Oscar season Contenders reports, the Impact lists that annually chronicle the accomplishments of top industry achievers around the globe, the Billion Dollar series focused on major figures and top production locations and Hollywood’s New Leaders.

He launched Variety‘s signature 10 to Watch series which has become the gold standard for entertainment industry talent-spotting in the fields of acting, directing, producing, screenwriting, animation, cinematography and comedy. Gaydos also spent five years in London serving as Variety‘s international managing director and in his new role, will call upon his time abroad and international contacts to develop new Variety editorial initiatives with the publication’s groundbreaking editors and business leaders.

“Steven Gaydos’ tremendous knowledge of global entertainment and media as well as his breadth of industry relationships have propelled him into becoming the most innovative content creator in publishing,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety group publisher and chief revenue officer. “He is part of the team that has lead Variety’s tremendous success under PMC these past seven years.”

His expanded new duties will include collaborating with the marketing team on ideation and development of new products and events as well developing content for the fast-growing Variety Content Studio branded content operation he helped launch two years ago. Gaydos noted, “in less than three years the Variety Content Studio has blazed a trail of exciting, award-winning new branded content projects with fantastic partners that range from Disney and Amazon, to Intel, Karma Automotive, DTS, Entertainment Studios, Marriott and many, many more. I’m particularly proud of the team’s recent awards for our EasterSeals campaign that is impactfully flying the flag for all of the talented people in the disabled community.”