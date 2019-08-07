×

Stan Lee’s Daughter Seeks to Cut Ties With Camsing International (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stan Lee arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Lee's restraining order against a former business manager has been extended for three years. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved the move, ordering Keya Morgan to stay away from the Marvel Comics mogul and his familyPeople Stan Lee, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Jun 2017
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S

Stan Lee’s daughter announced on Wednesday that her father’s estate is cutting ties with Camsing International, the Hong Kong firm that bought his company two years ago and is now embroiled in a fraud probe in China.

J.C. Lee states that the revelations of Camsing’s “criminality” have caused her to sever ties with the company, which bought Lee’s POW! Entertainment in 2017. Lee, who died last November at the age of 95, co-created “Spider-Man,” “The Hulk,” “Iron Man” and many other Marvel superheroes.

“I cannot tolerate, nor would he have ever tolerated, his name, likeness and rights of publicity be associated with such criminality — criminality that apparently was ongoing at the time Stan allegedly entered into a deal with Camsing and POW!,” she said in a statement. “It is the Estate’s position that neither POW! nor Camsing have any rights to Stan Lee’s name, likeness or legacy.”

Camsing revealed last month that its founder and chairwoman, Ching Lo (also known as Vivian Lo), has been detained by the Shanghai Public Security Bureau. The news caused the company’s stock to crash on the Hong Kong exchange. Camsing has been accused of defrauding Noah Holdings, and of using faked contracts, according to Chinese media reports.

Related

J.C. Lee’s attorney, Jonathan Freund, said that the estate is still investigating the validity of the POW! agreement, but at this point the estate is not filing a lawsuit.

“To the extent there is criminality involved at the time of entering any agreement or obtaining rights, the agreements would be deemed void under the law,” he said in an email.

In May 2018, Lee filed a $1 billion lawsuit against POW!, claiming he had been duped into signing away his name and likeness. At the time, Lee was allegedly under the sway of Keya Morgan, a memorabilia collector who has since been charged with elder abuse and theft.

The POW! lawsuit was dropped two months later, and POW! and Lee issued a joint statement putting their differences to rest.

“I am thrilled to put the lawsuit behind me, get back to business with my friends and colleagues at POW! and launch the next wave of amazing characters and stories!” he said at the time.

His daughter, however, now contends that the claims in the suit were legitimate.

“Stan Lee was adamant he never knowingly transferred to POW! any rights any rights in and to his name and likeness outside his employment services prior to his death,” she said. “The lawsuit accurately represented his feelings towards them. The recent criminal allegations against Camsing, and its jailed chairwoman Vivian Lo regarding their participation in a massive fraud makes it all the more likely that there was indeed merit to my father’s allegations.”

At the time of the lawsuit, POW! called the allegations “preposterous.”

Following the revelations of the investigation in China, POW! issued a statement on July 10 emphasizing that it is an independent subsidiary of Camsing with “a separate and autonomous U.S.-based management team.”

“The news today is disturbing to us but will in no way impede our single-minded dedication to our mission as the guardian of the legacy of our founder Stan Lee, the greatest storyteller of our time,” the company said.

POW! did not immediately respond to J.C. Lee’s latest statement.

Popular on Variety

More Biz

  • Fox Studios Lot

    Gains in Affiliate Fees Power Fox Corp. Earnings

    Gains in affiliate fees and retransmission consent revenue drove Fox Corp.’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings, despite a downturn in advertising revenue and subscriber losses. Fox Corp. on Wednesday reported revenue of $2.51 billion, up 5% from the year-ago quarter and pre-tax income of $656 million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 62 cents a [...]

  • Stan Lee arrives at the Los

    Stan Lee's Daughter Seeks to Cut Ties With Camsing International (EXCLUSIVE)

    Stan Lee’s daughter announced on Wednesday that her father’s estate is cutting ties with Camsing International, the Hong Kong firm that bought his company two years ago and is now embroiled in a fraud probe in China. J.C. Lee states that the revelations of Camsing’s “criminality” have caused her to sever ties with the company, [...]

  • Amazon Music Names Adam Block as

    Amazon Music Names Adam Block as Head of Catalog

    Amazon Music today announced that it has hired Adam Block as Global Head of Music Catalog, a new position. Block, who for many years was president of Sony’s Legacy Recordings, will report to the Ryan Redington, director of Amazon Music. According to the announcement, Block will drive the catalog music strategy for the division, while continuing to [...]

  • Sections of a USA Today newspapers

    USA Today Headquarters in Virginia Evacuated After Reports of Man With Weapon

    The USA Today headquarters in McLean, Va. were evacuated Wednesday morning after a man with a weapon was reported in the area. Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said at a press conference at 11 a.m. PST that the department received a report shortly before noon that a former employee had been seen inside the [...]

  • Nancy Drew Bat Woman the CW

    The CW Looks to the Future as Its Parent Companies Evolve

    It’s been more than 13 years since netlets The WB and UPN joined forces to form The CW network. The joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS continues to hum along as a broadcast home for fare from both companies’ in-house TV studios, such as upcoming series “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew.” But as each owner [...]

  • Guy Schory - Endeavor

    Endeavor Names Former eBay Exec Guy Schory Its First Chief Digital Officer

    Agency and media conglomerate Endeavor has hired Guy Schory, a former eBay and PayPal executive, as its first chief digital officer. Schory will head up Endeavor’s digital efforts across product management, marketing, data platforms, advertising and commerce. He also will lead Endeavor’s digital direct-to-consumer and business-to-business operations, including Endeavor Streaming, the video-streaming distribution unit formed [...]

  • Benny Blanco arrives at the 60th

    Hipgnosis Songs Acquires Benny Blanco Catalog

    The rapidly growing Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited and its investment adviser, The Family (Music) Limited, announced in the wee hours of Wednesday that it has acquired 93 songs from the music catalog of Benny Blanco, one of the biggest hitmakers of the past decade. His catalog includes “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber,” “Castle on the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad