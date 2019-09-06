×

Spotify’s Nick Holmsten Stepping Down as Head of Music

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nick HolmstenSpotify presents the Best New Artist 2019 Party, Arrivals, Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Nick Holmsten, Spotify’s head of music, will be stepping down from his post and will transition to an advisory role that will work across several areas of the company, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. The news was first reported by Hits.

The source acknowledged that Holmsten’s role — which combined not only playlists and editorial but also the artist-relations duties formerly held by Troy Carter — had perhaps become unrealistically broad, and said the company is seeking an individual with not just music and tech but also strong global management skills.

The source confirms that the company’s Jeremy Erlich, who joined as head of music strategy from Interscope Records just weeks ago, and Marian Dicus will oversee the music department during the search for a successor; no names for that role have been floated just yet.

Spotify’s staff turnover has been a constant in recent years; other recent moves among many include Mike Biggane, global head of curation strategy, leaving for Universal Music Group after six years with the company (following former global head of artist and label marketing Dave Rocco, who left for UMG last year) and Chaka Zulu, who joined in April as head of artist and talent relations,

 

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Nick HolmstenSpotify presents the Best New

    Spotify’s Nick Holmsten Stepping Down as Head of Music

    Nick Holmsten, Spotify’s head of music, will be stepping down from his post and will transition to an advisory role that will work across several areas of the company, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. The news was first reported by Hits. The source acknowledged that Holmsten’s role — which combined not [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Target of Antitrust Probe by State Attorneys General

    Facebook faces another antitrust investigation, with the New York State Attorney General announcing Friday that a coalition of nine AGs has launched an investigation into the social-media giant for potential antitrust violations. The investigation focuses on “Facebook’s dominance in the industry and the potential anticompetitive conduct stemming from that dominance,” according to the announcement from [...]

  • crunchyroll logo

    WarnerMedia's Crunchyroll to Acquire Majority Stake in Anime Distributor Viz Media Europe Group

    Crunchyroll, the anime streaming-service division of WarnerMedia’s Otter Media, entered into a pact to become the majority owner of Viz Media Europe Group, the top anime distributor and manga publisher in Europe. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. The agreement will bring together Crunchyroll’s global streaming platform with Viz Media Europe Group’s network of partners, [...]

  • Hannah Hart and Kevin NealonVariety's Entertainment

    10 Things We Learned From Variety's Entertainment and Technology Summit

    Variety’s Entertainment and Technology summit featured a host of conversations surrounding the use of advertising in media and the ways in which perpetually advancing technology is constantly affecting how fans consume content. From “Spider-Man’s” departure from the Marvel Universe to Crypt TV’s possibly long future with Facebook Watch, take a look at the 10 biggest [...]

  • Jack ConteVariety's Entertainment & Techonology Summit,

    Patreon May Start Providing Loans to Creators, Among Other New Services

    Patreon, the subscription-based fan platform, is eyeing a range of new services to support creators — including potentially providing loans at some point, CEO Jack Conte said. Conte, speaking at Variety’s Entertainment & Technology Summit in L.A., said Patreon is considering ways to provide capital funding and other financial services to artists, as well as [...]

  • RIAA’s Posts 2019 Mid-Year Report: Revenues

    RIAA’s Posts 2019 Mid-Year Report: Revenues up 18%, Streaming Soars

    Revenues are up 18% to $5.4 billion and streaming accounts for 80% of that revenue, according to the Recording Industry Association of America’s mid-year report released today. Paid streaming services added more than 1 million new subscriptions a month, pushing the U.S. total past 60 million. The trends continue the double-digit growth the industry has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad