Spotify’s Nick Holmsten Stepping Down as Head of Music

Nick Holmsten, Spotify’s head of music, will be stepping down from his post and will transition to an advisory role that will work across several areas of the company, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. The news was first reported by Hits.

The source acknowledged that Holmsten’s role — which combined not only playlists and editorial but also the artist-relations duties formerly held by Troy Carter — had perhaps become unrealistically broad, and said the company is seeking an individual with not just music and tech but also strong global management skills.

The source confirms that the company’s Jeremy Erlich, who joined as head of music strategy from Interscope Records just weeks ago, and Marian Dicus will oversee the music department during the search for a successor; no names for that role have been floated just yet.

Spotify’s staff turnover has been a constant in recent years; other recent moves among many include Mike Biggane, global head of curation strategy, leaving for Universal Music Group after six years with the company (following former global head of artist and label marketing Dave Rocco, who left for UMG last year) and Chaka Zulu, who joined in April as head of artist and talent relations,