Spotify Triples Free-Trial Period on Premium Service

Spotify today extended the free-trial period for its Premium service from one month to three, tripling the amount of time listeners can take full advantage of the streaming giant’s offerings without paying for them.

According to the announcement, the offer is “always-on/not limited time,” and will roll out across Spotify Premium plans globally: Individual and Student (where available) starting today, as well as Family (where available) and Duo (where available) in the coming months.

The announcement notes that the free trial is open only to users who haven’t already tried Premium (and is “not available on Headspace, non-recurring products and most carrier billing (except for individual in JP, AU, DE, CH and Student in JP).”

The company’s stated motivation for this move is to “give people the time that they need to fall in love with Premium’s seamless listening experience and on-demand access.” As Spotify Chief Premium Business Officer Alex Norström said of the extension, “Music and podcasts play an important role in people’s lives, so we wanted to give users the first 3 months for free to fully enjoy everything that Spotify Premium has to offer. We know it takes time to fully experience all of the features available with Premium, so we’re giving people the time that they need to fall in love with Premium’s seamless listening experience and on-demand access to more than 50 million tracks, billions of playlists and 450,000 podcast titles for free.”

The company announced earlier this week that it is upgrading its Family plan for no additional charge.