×

Spotify Launches Artist-Paid Alerts for New Albums

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Spotify has revolutionized the music industry, but profitability has remained an elusive goal for the streaming giant. Today, it announced a new effort in that direction: Alerts paid for by artists or their labels.

The alerts will take the form of full-screen recommendations that have been tested on the platform’s mobile app in recent weeks. Premium users can turn off the alerts.

“Discovering new music should be simple, and now we’re making it even easier,” a blog post on the company’s website reads. “You’ve probably noticed the occasional full-screen recommendation in your Spotify mobile app, letting you know that one of your favorite artists has a new album out. Based on interviews we’ve conducted with Premium users, as well as your shout outs on Twitter, listeners seem to like this feature.

“We personalize these new album recommendations based on your listening taste, combined with human curation. With an upcoming test we’re running in the US, we’re giving artists and their teams the ability to directly tap into this process and connect with the fans that care most about their music.”

The company is transparent about who is paying for the alerts, although it leaves the door open for the program to be modified in the future. “In this test, we will let artist teams pay to sponsor these recommendations, giving them the power to tell their listeners on Spotify — across both our Free and Premium tiers — about their latest release,” it reads. “You’ll now hear from a wider range of artists, which means you’re less likely to miss out on new releases from your favorites.

“One thing that won’t change is that these recommendations will continue to be powered by your music taste, so you will only hear from artists that you frequently listen to or follow,” it concludes. “We hope you enjoy these recommendations  — but if you’re not into them, Premium subscribers can turn them off.”

 

More Digital

  • Comcast Corporation will host a conference

    Comcast Delivers Revenue and Earnings Gains Despite Softness at NBCUniversal

    Comcast matched Wall Street’s expectations for its third quarter revenue and beat on earnings per share despite tough year-over-year comparisons for NBCUniversal. Comcast delivered $26.8 billion in revenue, up 21.2% from the year-ago quarter, and adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents, up 16.2% from Q3 2018. The consensus among analysts had adjusted EPS coming [...]

  • Queen YouTube Mash-up

    Queen, YouTube Release Three Collaborative Fan Videos

    YouTube has teamed up with the remaining Queen members to produce new music videos for 3 of the band’s classic hits compiled entirely out of fan submissions. The collaborative videos for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “A Kind of Magic” and “Don’t Stop Me Now” were published on Queen’s official YouTube channel Thursday. “It’s one of the most [...]

  • Copies of British newspaper The Guardian

    China Bars Access to Nearly a Quarter of Foreign News Websites

    China blocks local access to almost a quarter of the foreign news outlets accredited to report from the country with its “Great Firewall” of strict online censorship, according to a new analysis. The more than 850 million internet users in the Middle Kingdom are barred from viewing the publicly available websites of 23% of 215 [...]

  • Stephen Fry, David Oyewelo and Nicole

    Stephen Fry, David Oyewelo and Nicole Scherzinger Among Celebs Campaigning for 'Movember' in Charity Video

    Hollywood stars are partnering with men’s health charity, Movember, to support the moustache and raise awareness about the org’s fundraising campaign. Comedians Stephen Fry, Stephen Merchant, actor David Oyewelo and survival expert Bear Grylls join former Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger in a new public service announcement explaining why the ‘stache is so important. Watch [...]

  • YouTube Originals A Heist With Markiplier

    YouTube's First Interactive Special Stars Markiplier and Has 31 Possible Endings

    YouTube is diving into interactive entertainment with a new special featuring popular gaming creator Markiplier as a black-clad super-criminal who tries to steal a priceless artifact from the world’s most secure museum. Along the lines of Netflix’s “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” viewers will control the outcome of the interactive movie, “A Heist With Markiplier.” The first-person [...]

  • Euphoria HBO

    'It's an Explosion': Inside the Rising Costs of Making a Scripted TV Series

    When Apple TV plus launches on Nov. 1, it will do so with what’s arguably the most expensive new-series lineup in TV history. Among the streamer’s initial offerings are the drama “The Morning Show,” bearing a price tag believed to be more than $15 million an episode, and the dystopian sci-fi series “See,” which is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad