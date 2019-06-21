×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spotify Determines That It Overpaid Publishers in 2018, Requests Refund

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
A trading post sports the Spotify logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, . Spotify, the No. 1 music streaming service which has drawn comparisons to Netflix, is about to find out how it plays on the stock market in an unusual IPOFinancial Markets Wall Street Spotify IPO, New York, USA - 03 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

When calculating the new, higher rates determined by the U.S Copyright Royalty Board — which Spotify, Amazon, Google and SiriusXM/Pandora have appealed — Spotify has determined that it overpaid publishers in 2018 and would like a refund.

“According to the new CRB regulations, we overpaid most publishers in 2018,” a Spotify spokeperson said. “While the appeal of the CRB decision is pending, the rates set by the CRB are current law, and we will abide by them — not only for 2018, but also for future years in which the amount paid to publishers is set to increase significantly. Rather than collect the 2018 overpayment immediately, we have offered to extend the recoupment period through the end of 2019 in order to minimize the impact of the adjustment on publishing companies.”

The rep declined Variety‘s request to disclose how much had been overpaid; reps for the three major music publishing companies did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

Related

While Spotify may be within its rights to request the refund, the timing of it is the latest in a series of extraordinarily clumsy PR moves by the company. Since the beginning of last year, it has bungled a policy against hateful content and artists engaging in hateful conduct — which was a thinly veiled excuse to ban R. Kelly’s music from its playlists — and alienated the publishing and songwriting communities it has spent the past two years courting by appealing the CRB rate hike, which would see streaming payments rise by 44% or more over the next four years.

Some industry insiders wonder whether the damage these moves are causing to the still-nascent company’s reputation outweighs whatever money they are hoping to earn by appealing the CRB rates or requesting these refunds.

“Spotify is once again showing its true colors,” said a music-publishing industry source. “It’s just a heartless tech company that doesn’t really care about artists.”

David Israelite, the CEO of the National Music Publishers Association, told Music Business Worldwide: “I find it so hypocritical for a digital service that is appealing the CRB decision to then take advantage of the parts of that decision that benefit it. I guess we shouldn’t be surprised.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More Digital

  • harry potter wizards unite

    'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' Off to Slower Start Than 'Pokemon Go'

    Niantic’s new location-based augmented reality game “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” is off to a solid start — but it doesn’t seem to have quite the same momentum as “Pokemon Go” did when it launched 3 years ago. That’s according to initial estimates from app analytics specialist Sensor Tower. “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” first became available [...]

  • Netflix Is Testing a Pop-out Player

    Netflix Is Testing a Pop-out Player for Desktop Viewing

    Office workers rejoice: Netflix is looking at ways to make it even easier to sneak in a little of your favorite shows while you are waiting for that email response that is holding everything up. The company is currently testing a pop-out player as part of its web interface. PSA!!!!! NETFLIX FINALLY HAS A POP-OUT [...]

  • iQIYI Launches World’s First Professional Interactive

    iQIYI Makes Strides Into Interactive Video

    Chinese video streaming giant iQIYI is making strides into the interactive sector. It is launching China’s first interactive work after issuing a set of guidelines intended to standardize the creation of such content last month, the company said Friday. “His Smile” is the first such piece of interactive film and TV content to hit the [...]

  • survios at the linq

    Not Just Gambling: Las Vegas Is Becoming a Virtual Reality Hub

    Walk into the Linq on the Las Vegas strip these days, and you might not immediately realize you just stepped into a casino. Instead, you’ll stumble across a series of living-room-like lounge setups, complete with leather couches, big-screen TVs, Xbox Ones and Oculus Go VR headsets. There’s also a bar with a massive wrap-around touch [...]

  • Livenation AR Live stream

    Live Nation to Debut AR Live Stream at Music Midtown Festival

    Come September, Live Nation is set to begin streaming live events in augmented reality. The entertainment giant will debut live AR broadcasting at the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta, Georgia, where attendees will also be able to unlock filters and other AR effects. Live Nation announced the new initiative at the Cannes Lions festival Thursday, [...]

  • Adam Driver appears in The Report

    Amazon’s ‘The Report’ Gets U.K. Theatrical Release Ahead of Streaming Launch

    Amazon Studio’s “The Report” will be released theatrically in the U.K. three weeks before it lands on the Prime Video streaming service. The Scott Z. Burns film tells the story of Daniel J. Jones, a U.S. Senate staffer who worked to reveal that truth about an “enhanced interrogation” program run by the CIA in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad