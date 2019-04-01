Chaka Zulu Joins Spotify as Head of Artist and Talent Relations

Chaka Zulu has joined Spotify as Head of Artist and Talent Relations, the company confirmed today. Zulu, the longtime manager of Ludacris and cofounder of the Disturbing Tha Peace label, made the announcement in an Instagram post.

“I am excited to share that I am joining the Spotify team as Head of Artist and Talent Relations,” he wrote. “With my background, expertise and passion for the music industry and artists, I look at this new position with Spotify as GROWTH, REPRESENTATION and SUPPORT for the artist community further building on what the team has done to foster strong relationships with creators. In my role, I will lead the strategy for how we interact with creators, identifying new and innovative ways to work together. I can’t wait to dive into what is sure to be an exciting ride with an amazing and talented team.”

In 2017 Zulu announced the launch of the Culture Republic partnership with fellow veteran Atlanta music-business execs Jason Geter (T.I.’s longtime manager and founder of Grand Hustle Entertainment) and Bernard Parks Jr. (a key player in the success of Goodie Mob, producers Organized Noize and the extended Outkast/Goodie Mob Dungeon Family.