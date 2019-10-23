×
Hulu Appoints Netflix’s Spencer Peeples as Vice President of Film and Awards Marketing

Will Thorne

Hulu has appointed Spencer Peeples, who currently works as director of awards at Netflix, as its vice president of film and awards marketing, marking the first time the Disney-owned streamer has hired a senior exec dedicated to awards.
In his new high-profile role, Peeples will lead the strategy and execution of Hulu’s awards campaigns, as well as overseeing publicity and marketing campaigns for Hulu original films. Peeples will report to Hulu’s vice president of brand and content marketing, Ryan Crosby, and will start on Nov. 11.
While at Netflix, Peeples built and oversaw Netflix’s awards, marketing strategy, creative, media, PR, events and social teams. Prior to Netflix, Peeples spent 11 years at The Weinstein Company leading awards, publicity and marketing for their feature films. Most notably, he led Weinstein studio campaigns for two best picture winners in “The Artist” and “The King’s Speech.”
Hulu’s awards successes to date have mainly come at the Emmys, where its tentpole show “The Handmaid’s Tale” won best drama in 2017. The series also won best drama at the Golden Globes in 2018, and three awards at this year’s Emmys. The streamer received its first Golden Globes nod in 2016, when “Casual” was nominated for best comedy series.
