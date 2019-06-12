×
SoundCloud Promotes Michael Weissman to President

Soundcloud November 30th 2017 in Berlin.Photo: Soundcloud/ Bernd Jaworek

SoundCloud announced today the promotion of Michael Weissman to president. He had previously served at chief operating officer.

Weissman will continue to drive SoundCloud’s business growth and strategy, overseeing the company’s subscription and advertising businesses, as well as its marketing and content licensing, according to the announcement. He will also continue to manage SoundCloud’s legal, human resources and finance functions, and report to chief executive officer, Kerry Trainor.

Since joining SoundCloud in 2017, Weissman has been instrumental in growing SoundCloud’s revenue-generating activities, helping the company achieve consecutive years of growth across its subscription and advertising businesses, the announcement states.

“Mike is a proven leader whose strong business acumen and passion for the SoundCloud mission have been critical to helping us grow the world’s largest two-sided ecosystem of audio creators and passionate fans driving what’s next in music and audio,” said Trainor. “Mike’s leadership will be invaluable as we accelerate into our next phase of growth, and continue to provide the most comprehensive tools for creators to build their careers first on SoundCloud.”

“I’m incredibly excited for what’s in front of us at SoundCloud,” said Weissman. “Since joining SoundCloud nearly two years ago, we’ve grown the business across all key metrics, established several key partnerships and expanded globally. I look forward to continuing to drive the business and furthering our commitment to help creators and fans connect. Thank you to Kerry and the SoundCloud board for this great opportunity.”

Before joining SoundCloud, Weissman was Chief Operating Officer at Vimeo where he oversaw Vimeo’s P&L, strategy and all key business functions including finance, legal, analytics, sales, marketing, and content partnerships. Throughout his career, Weissman has held executive positions at IAC, Viacom and Universal Music Group.

