Sony’s PlayStation Vue Pay TV Service Is Shutting Down

CREDIT: Sony

Sony is shutting down its live TV subscription service PlayStation Vue: The company announced Tuesday that Vue will be shuttered on January 30.

“Unfortunately, the highly competitive Pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected,” Sony said in a blog post. “Because of this, we have decided to remain focused on our core gaming business.”

Sony launched PlayStation Vue as an internet-based pay TV service in early 2015. The service was tightly integrated with the company’s PlayStation game console, and offered access to both local stations and cable networks via a variety of packages starting at $50 per month.

