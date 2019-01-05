×

Sony Pictures Entertainment and AT&T Shop GSN Games Unit (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wheel of Fortune Slots
CREDIT: Screenshot/GSN Games

Sony Pictures Entertainment and AT&T are awaiting the first round of bids for GSN Games, a unit of the GSN cable channel that produces social and casino games.

GSN Games was quietly put on the block a few months ago. Sony owns 58% of the company while AT&T holds the remaining 42%. Aryeh Bourkoff’s LionTree is handling the sale process for Sony and AT&T. The sale is confined to the gaming unit and does not include the GSN cabler, which is also jointly owned by Sony and AT&T.

Sources close to the situation said Sony is testing the waters to see what the market will bear for the gaming outfit headed by GSN president-CEO Mark Feldman. AT&T, on the other hand, sees GSN Games as part of its plan to sell off non-core assets in order to help pay down some of the $170 billion debt on its books following the $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner in June.

The partners are hoping to see bids in the $600 million-$700 million range for GSN Games, which produces a wide range of social and casino games, including “Wheel of Fortune” and “Scrabble”-branded titles.

The sale process under way could lead to Sony buying out AT&T’s stake, or it may yield new investors or partners for the unit. Prospective bidders are expected to come from the social media and gaming arena in addition to private equity players.

Related

Reps for Sony Pictures and AT&T declined to comment.

GSN Games has its roots in WorldWinner, an online gaming company launched in Newton, Mass., in 2000. Liberty Media, which formerly owned a majority stake in GSN, acquired WorldWinner in 2007. After that acquisition the company was renamed GSN Games.

Liberty’s GSN interest went with DirecTV when Liberty spun off the satcaster into a standalone company in 2009. AT&T inherited the GSN stake through its 2015 acquisition of DirecTV.

AT&T has made it clear to investors that it is focused on paying down its mountain of debt to maintain an investment-grade credit rating. AT&T chairman-CEO Randall Stephenson told investors that the company was laser-focused on getting its leverage ratio down to 2.5 times earnings by the end of this year.

AT&T has identified its 10% stake in Hulu, which it acquired through the Time Warner acquisition, as another source of debt-reduction funds.

“Our discretionary cash flow is going to go to one place,” Stephenson told Wall Streeters at the company’s Nov. 29 investor presentation. “It’s going to be paying down debt.”

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More TV

  • Wheel of Fortune Slots

    Sony Pictures Entertainment and AT&T Shop GSN Games Unit (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures Entertainment and AT&T are awaiting the first round of bids for GSN Games, a unit of the GSN cable channel that produces social and casino games. GSN Games was quietly put on the block a few months ago. Sony owns 58% of the company while AT&T holds the remaining 42%. Aryeh Bourkoff’s LionTree [...]

  • Ron Funches Reflects on 'Do No

    Ron Funches Reflects on 'Do No Harm' Comedy Creed in 'Giggle Fit' Standup Special

    Ron Funches is back and gigglier than ever. “I feel like I’m a chef, and here’s me delivering a full course meal of exactly what I’m about,” the comedian, writer and actor says of his of first hour-long stand up special “Giggle Fit,” which premieres Jan. 4 on Comedy Central. Know for his positive spin [...]

  • Spike Lee

    Spike Lee Steals the Show at AFI Awards

    There was wall-to-wall star power at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills on Friday, with Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Mahershala Ali, Viggo Mortensen, and actors ranging from Elsie Fisher (age 15) to Angela Lansbury (age 93), but Spike Lee stole the show at the AFI Awards. In opening remarks, AFI president-CEO Bob Gazzale said everyone [...]

  • Bill Weir Border Live

    Discovery Channel Pulls 'Border Live'

    Discovery Channel couldn’t attract a caravan of viewers to “Border Live,” which was pulled from the schedule last month after three airings. The final episode aired on Dec. 19, and attracted just 430,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating among adults 18-49. Discovery had initially announced “Border Live” as a six-part limited series, but in success [...]

  • 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' Review

    TV Review: 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club'

    The new MTV reality series “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” is an accidental success — not its star’s first, but perhaps her most interestingly far in impact from what seemed to be its mission. As an in-good-faith (well, seemingly good enough) attempt to craft a compelling reality franchise about the secret lives of service industry employees [...]

  • Vikings

    History's 'Vikings' to End With Season 6

    This looks like the end of the road for History’s Norsemen. With the second half of season five to air starting Jan. 30, Variety has confirmed that ‘Vikings’ will end with its sixth season, finishing up with a grand total of 89 episodes. The upcoming 20-episode season will air in two parts, with the first [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad