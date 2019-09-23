×
Sony Music Promotes Mark Cavell and Per Hauber to Lead Masterworks, Classical Labels

Sony Music Entertainment today announced the promotions of Mark Cavell and Per Hauber to lead the Company’s Classical, Jazz, Broadway and non-traditional contemporary music business. Based in New York, Cavell will become President of Sony Masterworks and Hauber will become President of Sony Classical, based in Berlin. They will report to Sony Music chairman Rob Stringer and COO Kevin Kelleher. As previously announced, Bogdan Roscic will step down from his post as Head of the Sony Music Classical business to become the Artistic Director of the Vienna State Opera next year.

In making the announcement, Stringer said, “I want to thank Bogdan for leading our Classical music business for the last 10 years. He has been a great steward of our rich catalog and brought in new artists to the Sony Music family. We all wish him well in the next exciting phase of his career at the Vienna State Opera.

“Mark and Per have a track record of success expanding our Masterworks and Classical division around the world. Their understanding of the importance and evolving nature of the market underscores their commitment to maintaining Sony Music as a home to iconic and developing artists, music experiences, live entertainment and stage soundtracks.”

Cavell said, “I’m excited to continue diversifying the Masterworks division on a global basis. We have come a long way in a few years to build a successful Live Event and Entertainment business to complement our rich heritage as a recorded music label, but this is just the beginning of what we can and will achieve for Sony Music.”

Hauber said, “It is a great privilege and responsibility to oversee the future and heritage of Sony Classical. I look forward to leading the division into the next decade and facing the business’ challenges together with my colleagues around the world. I believe there is a bright future ahead of us as our genre is truly global and so is our unique setup.”

Most recently, Cavell served as U.S. label head and Senior Vice President of Finance at Sony Music Masterworks since 2017, first joining Sony Music in 2009 when he oversaw operations for the label based out of London, Berlin and New York. He has played a key role in the development of artists including The Piano Guys and 2Cellos, and has brought new talent to the label such as Chloe Flower, Alexis Ffrench, Hiatus Kaiyote and Naia Izumi.

Prior to this promotion, Hauber was Senior Vice President for Sony Classical International, the Company’s Classical repertoire center in Berlin since 2011. He oversaw the repertoire center’s A&R, International Marketing, Catalog and Product Development departments. Hauber has worked closely with top Classical artists including Jonas Kaufmann, Igor Levit and Teodor Currentzis.

 

