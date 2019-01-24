×
Sony Music Launches New Label With Logic Manager Chris Zarou

By
Variety Staff

Sony Music Entertainment today announced that it has entered into a worldwide talent-development partnership with Chris Zarou, manager for Logic, Jon Bellion and others.

As part of the agreement they are launching Visionary Records, a new Sony Music imprint “focused on discovering and advancing innovative artistry,” according to the announcement.  Zarou will serve as CEO of the New York-based label and Sony Music will distribute new Visionary signings.

Said Rob Stringer, CEO, Sony Music, “We are delighted to be partnering with Chris to identify and develop emerging artists through Visionary Records. He is a highly driven and futuristic young career builder, and we look forward to an exciting relationship.”

Said Zarou, “I’m so grateful for the opportunity that Rob Stringer has given me. I look forward to the challenge ahead and building both career and global artists with Sony Music’s amazing teams. Artist development will continue to be at the core of our business at Visionary Records, and we are thrilled to partner with artists who will push boundaries and shape the landscape of music for years to come.”

Zarou is the CEO of independent artist management company Visionary Music Group, which he founded in 2010.

