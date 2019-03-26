Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida Thanks Martin Bandier, Welcomes Jon Platt (Read)

As outgoing Sony/ATV chief Martin Bandier (pictured above, right) finishes up his final week on the job, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida thanked him for his 12 years of service and welcomed incoming publishing CEO Jon Platt (above, left) who joins from Warner/Chappell. The letter, obtained by Variety and under the subject line “Warm wishes to Marty and welcoming Jon at Sony/ATV,” appears in full below.

As Marty Bandier prepares to depart from Sony, I would like to take this opportunity to thank him and the whole Sony/ATV team for their tremendous work. Marty joined Sony/ATV in 2007, and, under his strong leadership, our music publishing business has steadily grown and made great contributions to the Sony Group. During the last 12 years, Sony’s music publishing revenue has almost doubled and operating profit has more than tripled, and the company has completed several significant equity transactions. It seems that everywhere you go, you hear Sony/ATV songs, whether it is on the radio, streaming and other services, in movies, television shows and advertisements, and even on Broadway. On a personal note, I have enjoyed working with Marty very much, hearing his stories, and learning about his strategies. I wish him the very best in all that he pursues.

I would also like to take this opportunity to formally welcome Jon Platt to the Sony family. Jon will officially begin his role as Chairman and CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing on April 1. Jon is a vastly experienced and respected industry executive, and I am excited to work with him. I expect that under his leadership, Sony/ATV will stay on the growth trajectory that comes from our recent EMI acquisition.

Please join me in congratulating Marty on his numerous accomplishments here at Sony over his twelve years with us, and in welcoming Jon as he joins the Company at this exciting time.

Best regards,

Kenichiro Yoshida President and CEO, Sony Corporation