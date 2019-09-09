Sony/ATV Signs King Princess to Global Publishing Deal

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed a worldwide deal with singer, songwriter and producer King Princess.

The 20-year-old multi-instrumentalist and Brooklyn native (real name: Mikaela Straus) is signed with Mark Ronson’s Zelig label, which released her debut single “1950.” Her father is recording engineer Oliver Straus.

Sony/ATV SVP of A&R Jennifer Knoepfle said: “Mikaela is one of the most authentic and creative artists I’ve seen debut in the last decade. She has an uncanny ability to convey her message and purpose through her wildly imaginative songwriting.”

King Princess’s managers, Andrew DiDio and Adam Herzog of Fated Future, said: “Jenn Knoepfle and Sony/ATV have proven beyond any doubt their understanding of this artist as well as their own appreciation of our dedication to developing all dimensions of King Princess’ career. We look very forward to what the future holds with her and the Sony/ATV family worldwide.”

“1950” featured alongside her second single “Talia” on her debut E.P., “Make My Bed.”

The singles “Cheap Queen, “Prophet” and “Ain’t Together” have followed this year; she co-wrote and performed on the song “Pieces Of Us,” featured on Ronson’s recent hit “Late Night Feelings.”

Her own debut album “Cheap Queen” will be released by Zelig/Columbia Records on October 25 and will feature contributions from Tobias Jesso Jr., Father John Misty and The Dap-Kings.