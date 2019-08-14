Sony/ATV Names Jorge Mejia President & CEO, Latin America and U.S. Latin

Sony/ATV Music Publishing Chairman & CEO Jon Platt announced today that Jorge Mejia has been promoted to President & CEO, Latin America and U.S. Latin.

Reporting to Jon Platt, Mejia oversees the company’s operations across the U.S. Latin market and the Latin American region. This includes its offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Miami, where he is based.

“Jorge is a giant of Latin music and has been at the forefront of its phenomenal growth across the world,” Platt said. “He is also one of the most forward-thinking executives that I have ever worked with. Jorge possesses a rare combination of outstanding musical knowledge and business acumen. This is a well-earned promotion and I know that under Jorge’s leadership our Latin division is in exceptional hands.”

Mejia said, “With Latin music firmly established as a worldwide phenomenon and the music industry continuing to grow, this is truly an unprecedented moment. I am grateful to Jon for the opportunity to serve at the next level at Sony/ATV, a company I love and where I have spent my entire professional career. I am thrilled to be working together on behalf of our songwriters in this moment of extraordinary potential.”

Related Mustard Signs With Sony/ATV Music Publishing (EXCLUSIVE) Martin Bandier Slams Spotify, Looks to the Future at Syracuse Q&A

Born in Colombia, Jorge Mejia moved to Miami at the age of 12 and studied at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston and the University of Miami, where he received a degree in Piano Performance. He joined Sony/ATV as an intern in 1997 and was promoted to president of Latin America and U.S. Latin in 2016.

Under his leadership, Sony/ATV is widely recognized as the No. 1 Latin music publisher, with a roster that includes “Despacito” songwriters Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Erika Ender. That global smash became the joint longest No. 1 in history on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. with a 16-week chart-topping run (recently topped by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”) and the most-streamed song globally of all time, including earning more than 6 billion YouTube plays.

Other hitmakers on the company’s Latin roster include Nicky Jam, Maluma, Wisin, Yandel, Ricardo Arjona, Tainy, Darell, Andres Castro, Descemer Bueno, Residente, Farruko and many others.

Mejia is an accomplished composer, classical pianist and recording artist and last year received a Latin Grammy nomination for “Prelude in F Major for Piano & Orchestra.” This featured on his Sony Music Latin album “An Open Book: A Memoir in Music,” which was composed by him and was recorded with the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra featuring Mejia at the piano.