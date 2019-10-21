×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony/ATV Music Publishing Names Dana Baxter Senior VP of Corporate Communications

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sony/ATV Music Publishing today announced the appointment of Dana Baxter as Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, effective November 1.  According to the announcement, in this role, she will lead all global communications strategies to further advance Sony/ATV’s evolution and mission of putting songwriters first.  She will report to Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO of Sony/ATV and will be based at the Company’s headquarters in New York City. She replaces Paul Williams, who had been in the role since 2014.

“I am so pleased to have Dana join our senior leadership team at Sony/ATV,” said Platt.  “Dana’s talent drive and broad scope of experience make her an ideal fit for my vision of the future of our company. Much of Dana’s career has been spent developing innovative and impactful ways to attract and engage diverse audiences, and I look forward to working closely with her on a number of initiatives.”

“I am deeply inspired by Jon’s vision for Sony/ATV and am eager to join him in shaping a modern narrative that aligns with the company’s goals,” said Baxter. “As a best-in-class music publisher, Sony/ATV represents a full circle opportunity for me to collaborate with a terrific leadership team focused on achieving a new industry standard of songwriter representation.”

Baxter joins Sony/ATV from Essence, where she most recently served as VP of communications and influencer relations, where she played a major role in the publication’s popular annual music festival. She also served as VP at Time Inc., where she directed communications strategy, brand positioning and crisis management for Essence, InStyle, People en Español, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to Time Inc., she cofounded the marketing and communications firm Dime Media and held roles at Viacom’s MTV Networks and PolyGram/Universal Music Group.

 

More Music

  • Sony/ATV Names Dana Baxter Senior VP

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing Names Dana Baxter Senior VP of Corporate Communications

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing today announced the appointment of Dana Baxter as Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, effective November 1.  According to the announcement, in this role, she will lead all global communications strategies to further advance Sony/ATV’s evolution and mission of putting songwriters first.  She will report to Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO of Sony/ATV and will [...]

  • Young Dolph

    How Rappers Young Dolph and Key Glock Turned Street Smarts Into Business Savvy

    Young Dolph and Key Glock are taking their “Dum and Dummer” act on the road, announcing their highly anticipated No Rules Tour, which kicks off Feb. 5, 2020 at Seattle’s ShowBox and hits a total of 33 dates. The rappers are booked by APA. Anyone who’s followed Dolph’s trajectory knows he’s all about getting his [...]

  • Coldplay

    Coldplay to Drop Double Album, ‘Everyday Life,’ Next Month

    After a teaser campaign that took place over the past few days, Coldplay confirmed in social media posts this morning that they will release a new double album called “Everyday Life” on Nov. 22. LOVE this type of real, old-fashioned post! Thanks @coldplay, new album due out 22 November! 🎉👏💕 #EverydayLife #Music pic.twitter.com/JDZeJQQzNM — Dan [...]

  • JOHNNY CASH, with BOB DYLAN, c.

    Bob Dylan Releases Archival ‘Wanted Man’ Video, Featuring Johnny Cash (Watch)

    “Travelin’ Thru, 1967- 1969,” an album collecting Bob Dylan’s country-leaning recordings from the era, many of which feature Johnny Cash, is out on Nov. 1, and the album was previewed today with the release of a song from it, a rough version of “Wanted Man.” The pair are obviously still working on the song — [...]

  • Kanye West attends "The Cher Show"

    Kanye West Says His ‘Jesus Is King’ Album Is Finally Coming Out on Friday

    Here we go again: Kanye West tweeted early Monday that his delayed new album, “Jesus Is King,” is coming out on Friday. The album was originally slated for a Sept. 27 release, and West previewed it with three listening events in three cities that weekend — along with two different performances of his “Sunday Service” [...]

  • Broadway Review: David Byrne's 'American Utopia'

    Broadway Review: David Byrne's 'American Utopia'

    One constant of David Byrne’s long and prolific career is his ability to grow a seemingly simple idea into something brilliant, whether it’s the melody of “Road to Nowhere” or the concept of the “Stop Making Sense” tour some 36 years ago, where the premise of bringing out nine musicians, one at a time per [...]

  • Obit Obituary Placeholder

    Nick Tosches, Author of Dean Martin and Jerry Lee Lewis Biographies, Dies at 69

    Some time around the turn of the century, author Nick Tosches prankishly hacked his own online biography so that it gave his death date as the year 2021 — picked, he said, because “it was the anniversary of Dante’s death (in 1321); it made so much sense.” He wasn’t too many years off with that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad