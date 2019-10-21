Sony/ATV Music Publishing Names Dana Baxter Senior VP of Corporate Communications

Sony/ATV Music Publishing today announced the appointment of Dana Baxter as Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, effective November 1. According to the announcement, in this role, she will lead all global communications strategies to further advance Sony/ATV’s evolution and mission of putting songwriters first. She will report to Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO of Sony/ATV and will be based at the Company’s headquarters in New York City. She replaces Paul Williams, who had been in the role since 2014.

“I am so pleased to have Dana join our senior leadership team at Sony/ATV,” said Platt. “Dana’s talent drive and broad scope of experience make her an ideal fit for my vision of the future of our company. Much of Dana’s career has been spent developing innovative and impactful ways to attract and engage diverse audiences, and I look forward to working closely with her on a number of initiatives.”

“I am deeply inspired by Jon’s vision for Sony/ATV and am eager to join him in shaping a modern narrative that aligns with the company’s goals,” said Baxter. “As a best-in-class music publisher, Sony/ATV represents a full circle opportunity for me to collaborate with a terrific leadership team focused on achieving a new industry standard of songwriter representation.”

Baxter joins Sony/ATV from Essence, where she most recently served as VP of communications and influencer relations, where she played a major role in the publication’s popular annual music festival. She also served as VP at Time Inc., where she directed communications strategy, brand positioning and crisis management for Essence, InStyle, People en Español, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to Time Inc., she cofounded the marketing and communications firm Dime Media and held roles at Viacom’s MTV Networks and PolyGram/Universal Music Group.