‘The Chi’ Actress Sonja Sohn Arrested on Cocaine Possession Charge

Sonja Sohn, the actress who appears on “The Chi,” was arrested over the weekend in North Carolina on a charge of cocaine possession.

Sohn, best known for portraying Det. Kima Greggs on “The Wire,” was booked and released from the Dare County Detention Center in Manteo, N.C., according to a statement from the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

Sohn was a passenger in a car that was pulled over at 12:02 a.m. Sunday near the Washington Baum Bridge. According to the Sheriff’s office, a police dog alerted on the vehicle, and officers conducted a search. Officers discovered cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia, inside a purse in the car, the authorities said.

Sohn, whose legal name is Sonja Denise Plack, was booked on a felony cocaine possession charge, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $1,500 secured bond.

The driver of the vehicle was cited and released for having an expired registration and for driving on a suspended license.

Sohn, 55, has also appeared on “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Body of Proof,” “Shut Eye,” and “Burn Notice.” She plays Laverne Johnson on “The Chi.” Showtime, which airs “The Chi,” did not comment on the arrest.