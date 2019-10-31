Molly Neuman Named President of Songtrust

Downtown Music Holdings today named Molly Neuman president of Songtrust, the company’s technology solution for global music royalty collection and publishing administration. In her new role, effective immediately, Neuman will lead all day-to-day operations for Songtrust, including client relations, product, and engineering, as well as society and services relations. The move was announced today by Downtown CEO Justin Kalifowitz and Downtown Chief Strategy Officer Joe Conyers III, who co-founded Songtrust together in 2011.

“Molly’s leadership has been an essential element in Songtrust’s tremendous growth over the past two years,” Kalifowitz said. “She is genuinely invested in the success of our songwriters and publisher clients, having been both herself, and is driven to help achieve Songtrust’s goals of delivering equity and innovation to the music rights ecosystem. As we continue to expand the broader Downtown portfolio, Joe and I have no doubt that Songtrust will continue to flourish as Molly assumes her new role as president.”

Since joining Songtrust in 2017 as global head of business development, Molly has played a key role developing much of the company’s significant growth in recent years, leading the global business development, sales and marketing teams. During her tenure Songtrust has posted triple-digit growth, with more than 2 million songs under its management from 26,000 publishers and 205,000 songwriters across 64 countries.

“I am elated to be the new president of Songtrust, in part because I am deeply, personally connected to Songtrust’s core mission to support creators, songwriters, producers, composers, their representatives and the businesses who work with them in accessing the money they are due,” Neuman said. “I am grateful for the confidence placed in me by Justin and Joe, and remain committed to continuing to grow the Songtrust client base, drive our technological edge, and continuously improve our industry leading processes and global collection capabilities. We have an incredible team in place to make this possible and I am honored to work alongside them.”

Prior to joining Songtrust, Neuman was head of music at Kickstarter and interim president and vice president of the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM). She has also held senior roles in label relations at Rhapsody International and eMusic, in addition to serving on the boards of SoundExchange and A2IM. She got her start in music as the drummer for the influential punk group, Bratmobile, which toured last year.

“Molly is an innovative, thoughtful, strong, leader, and a true advocate for creative rights. I have no doubt Molly will continue to push Songtrust to fulfill its promise to democratize and increase transparency within global music royalty collection,” said Joe Conyers III.

Kalifowitz and Conyers will continue to serve on the Songtrust board of directors, while the company remains a wholly-owned independent subsidiary of Downtown.