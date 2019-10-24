SiriusXM Revamps Teams as Part of Hollywood Push, Pandora Integration

SiriusXM has revamped its Promotions and Events and Talent & Industry Relations teams in an effort to “allow for greater focus and results in each area,” CEO Scott Greenstein (pictured above) announced in an internal memo sent to the company this week.

The move sees Ross Zapin leading the company’s entire Hollywood studios operation, and brings together a single team, led by Jared Fox and Jeff Zuchowski, leading Talent & Industry Relations across both SiriusXM and Pandora; all three will report to Greenstein. Considering that the combined companies produce more than 300 channels of content, along with major live performances at venues across the country, there is a lot of talent to wrangle, and these moves are an effort to streamline operations.

“To both capitalize on this audience and elevate the strategic significance of SiriusXM Hollywood, programming’s Promotions and Events teams and our newly integrated Talent & Industry Relations team, we have created a new organizational structure that allows for greater focus and results in each area,” the memo reads in part. “As Senior Vice President and General Manager of SiriusXM’s West Coast Operations, Ross Zapin has been tasked with building the Company’s media presence and exposure in our new world-class Los Angeles facility. This is a key initiative and area of focus for the Company. With the growth of this office, Ross’s role as General Manager will expand to include an increased focus on West Coast talent and events. Ross will also continue to successfully lead the broader SiriusXM Promotion and Events teams.

“Jared Fox and Jeff Zuchowski will become co-heads of the Talent & Industry Relations team for the combined SiriusXM and Pandora Company,” the note continues. “Jared and Jeff will both have the title of Vice President, Talent & Industry Relations. Going forward this combined team will be organized around programming verticals at SiriusXM and Pandora. In addition, Jeff and Jared will partner on support for both Hits1 and PandoraNow.”

The move is part of SiriusXM’s recent push into the Los Angeles market, which was trumpeted earlier this year with a series of concerts — including a private Billie Eilish show at the intimate Troubadour nightclub — and Howard Stern broadcasting from the city for the first time in two decades.