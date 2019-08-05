×

Longtime ‘Simpsons’ Composer Alf Clausen Sues Fox Over 2017 Firing

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alf Clausen
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/Invision for the Television AcademyAP Images

Alf Clausen, who composed the music for “The Simpsons” for 27 years, filed suit against Fox on Monday alleging that he was fired due to his age.

Clausen, 78, was let go in 2017. According to the suit, Clausen was informed that the show was “taking the music in a different direction.”

“This reason was pretextual and false,” the suit states. “Instead, Plaintiff’s unlawful termination was due to perceived disability and age.”

Clausen scored more than 560 episodes of the show, dating back to 1990. He conducted a 35-piece orchestra, composing songs, cues and innumerable variations on the iconic Danny Elfman “Simpsons” theme. He was nominated for 23 Emmy Awards for his “Simpsons” work, and won twice, for “We Put the Spring in Springfield” in 1997, and “You’re Checkin’ In (A Musical Tribute To The Betty Ford Center)” in 1998.

After he was let go, Clausen was replaced by Bleeding Fingers Music, a music production company co-founded by Russell Emanuel, Hans Zimmer and Steve Kofsky.

The suit states that Clausen’s replacement “was substantially younger in age, who was not only paid less, but was not disabled.”

The suit does not specify Clausen’s disability.

Clausen is represented by Keith D. Griffin of Girardi & Keese and Ebby Bakhtiar of Livingston & Bakhtiar. The suit names Fox, Disney, and James L. Brooks’ Gracie Films as defendants.

Popular on Variety

More Biz

  • Here’s What Artists Who Are Owed

    PledgeMusic Moves Toward Liquidation: What Artists Who Are Owed Money Can Do

    One of the more confusing aspects about the already confusing disintegration of PledgeMusic — the direct-to-fan marketplace that ceased operations earlier this year, leaving artists on the hook for a total sum estimated to be between $1 million and $3 million — is the British legal terminology used in the proceedings for the UK-based company: [...]

  • Cesar Sayoc Headshot

    Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Sending Pipe Bombs to CNN and Trump Critics

    Cesar Sayoc, the Florida man who sent pipe bombs to CNN and prominent Democrats last fall, was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison. Sayoc pleaded guilty in March to mailing 16 explosive devices to targets including George Soros, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Maxine Waters, Robert De Niro [...]

  • joe marchese Fox

    Joe Marchese's Attention Capital Seeks Media, Tech Firms With True Connections

    Attention – please. In an industry eager to play up the worth of proxies for consumer attention – things like clicks, likes and retweets – a new company hopes to deliver more of the real thing. The co-founders of Attention Capital intend to put together a holding company built out of various media brands that [...]

  • Warner Chappell UK Names Amber Davis

    Warner Chappell UK Names Amber Davis Head of A&R

    Warner Chappell Music UK has named Amber Davis head of A&R, the publishing company announced today. In her time at the publisher she has signed songwriters including Stormzy, Skepta, Dave, J Hus and Raye to its roster. The role will be effective from Oct. 1 and Davis will report to managing director Mike Smith. “It’s a [...]

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    Fox Corp. to Buy $265 Million Majority Stake in Credible Labs

    Fox Corporation has entered into an agreement to buy a majority stake in the consumer finance marketplace Credible Labs Inc., the company announced Sunday. As part of the merger agreement, Fox Corp. will pay $265 million for 67% of the company in addition to a $75 million growth capital commitment to Credible Labs over approximately [...]

  • CBS Viacom

    CBS, Viacom Reach Tentative Management Structure for Combined Company

    CBS and Viacom moved one step closer to a highly anticipated reunification after the companies agreed upon an executive structure, the latest signal that the two media conglomerates, controlled by the Redstone family, were heading toward a new merger. The agreement remains fluid, according to people familiar with the situation, but calls for Viacom CEO [...]

  • Lori Feldman

    Paradigm Names Lori Feldman Chief Marketing Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paradigm today announced the appointment of Lori Feldman as Chief Marketing Officer for the agency, where she will oversee Paradigm’s marketing and branding initiatives across all business units. In this newly created role, Feldman will lead brand partnerships and marketing efforts for clients in the music area and will focus on enhanced brand and partnership opportunities [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad