Showtime Promotes Austin O’Malia to VP of Awards, Corporate Affairs

Austin O’Malia has been promoted to vice president of awards and corporate affairs for Showtime Networks Inc.

O’Malia oversees Showtime’s marketing and communications awards efforts across all original scripted series, documentary, and unscripted projects. He serves as the main liaison between the network and guilds and awards organizations worldwide. He also manages the network’s corporate giving initiatives, in coordination with CBS.

During O’Malia’s time at Showtime, it has received 54 total Emmy nominations. That includes the limited series “Escape at Dannemora,” which broke the network’s record for most nominations for one program in a single year with 12. Showtime received 11 Golden Globe nominations in that time for shows like “SMILF,” “Escape at Dannemora,” and “Kidding.” Patricia Arquette ultimately won a Golden Globe, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award for her work on “Escape at Dannemora,” with O’Malia leading her awards campaign.

Showtime has also received back-to-back Grammy nominations over the past two years for “Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars” and “Shangri-La,” which were both nominated in the best music film category.

O’Malia’s awards work includes For Your Consideration events, submissions, talent relations, and ad campaigns. He has also been a large part of Showtime’s film festival efforts in recent years for the network’s unscripted and documentary fare. Showtime works have been featured at places like Sundance, SXSW, Telluride Toronto, and Tribeca along with others.