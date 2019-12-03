Shore Fire Media Acquired by Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment today announced a major expansion of its entertainment-marketing capabilities through its acquisition of long-running music and entertainment industry PR firm Shore Fire Media. There, it joins 42West, The Door and Viewpoint Creative in the company’s entertainment publicity and marketing group.

Founded by Marilyn Laverty, Shore Fire is a wide-ranging firm that represents artists and companies from Bruce Springsteen to the hi-res streaming site Qobuz. Its artists recently received 28 nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best New Artist, and its clients have won over 100 Grammy Awards as well as a Pulitzer Prize, Academy Awards, Kennedy Center Honors, Emmy and Tony Awards and more.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Marilyn Laverty and the entire Shore Fire team into our family,” said Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill O’Dowd. “Shore Fire’s reputation and relationships in the music industry are simply unparalleled. With Marilyn and her team joining us, we feel like the holidays have come early this year. We could not be more excited.”

“There are enormous advantages in bringing Shore Fire, 42West, and The Door together,” continued O’Dowd. “With Shore Fire, we now have a unique collection of companies that can collaborate seamlessly across music, live events, film, television, streaming platforms, lifestyle experiences, hospitality and consumer products, which multiplies very powerfully the impact of each individual company.”

“We’re delighted to join this great group of media professionals,” said Laverty. “Bill O’Dowd is a leader with tremendous vision and we look forward to the many opportunities that this will provide for our staff and for everyone we represent.”

Leslee Dart and Amanda Lundberg, Co-CEO’s of 42West, commented: “Marilyn and her team are among the very best in their field and we value the opportunities we have had to work closely with them. This greater access to their expertise gives us a tremendous opportunity to work collaboratively, as we are already doing with The Door and Viewpoint. We could not be more thrilled to welcome them to the super group.”

Lois Najarian O’Neil, President of The Door, and Charlie Dougiello, CEO of The Door commented: “We are so excited. We have personally known Marilyn Laverty and her senior team at Shore Fire for many years and have always greatly respected the sincerity they bring to our field, the integrity they show as executives and how they’ve always cultivated the most credible roster of talent and important cultural projects. Music is a huge passion and part of the fabric of The Door’s foundation, and we’re excited to link arms with one of the best music agencies out there.”

As part of Dolphin Entertainment, Shore Fire will continue to operate under its own name out of its existing offices in Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Nashville, with Laverty serving as President, and Mark Satlof, Matt Hanks and Rebecca Shapiro continuing to serve as Senior Vice-Presidents.

Morrison Foerster LLP served as legal counsel to Dolphin Entertainment and Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer LLP for Shore Fire Media.