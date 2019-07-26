×

Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti and Others Push WGA for Settlement in Agency Fight

Cynthia Littleton

Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, Ava DuVernay, Greg Berlanti, Mark Boal and John Wells are among the notable showrunners and screenwriters who have signed an open letter urging the WGA to move toward a negotiated settlement to end the impasse with Hollywood’s largest talent agencies.

The signatories are throwing their support in the upcoming WGA West elections behind Phyllis Nagy, a screenwriter who is challenging incumbent David Goodman. Nagy has been critical of the guild leadership’s handling of the campaign, which led to more than 7,000 writers firing their agents in mid-April.

The letter marks the most public statement to date by WGA members who have been increasingly frustrated with the guild’s position in the battle to ban talent agents from collecting packaging fees or having agency-affiliated production entities. A number of the signers also signed a public letter of support for the guild’s position back in March when the WGA held a referendum among members to affirm the implementation of the guild’s new Agency Code of Conduct. That referendum was endorsed by upwards of 95% of the members who voted.

Here’s the full text of the letter:

As members of the Writers Guild of America, we firmly believe that many agency practices are in need of major reform. We are grateful to the present leadership for bringing these matters to the fore.
 
And we believe this present situation is best resolved in a negotiating room and not in a courtroom.
 
Furthermore, we are facing a critical negotiation with the AMPTP, a fight that has huge financial consequences for our members especially in the area of residuals, and we believe this battle is best fought by a united, forward-thinking guild that is not entrenched in lawsuits.
 
Our union is strong enough to endure honest differences of opinion voiced by writers who are loyal to the guild and its mission, who are driven by their concern for our most vulnerable members, but who believe there is a different way to achieve our shared goals.
 
We believe
 
Phyllis Nagy, for President
Craig Mazin, for Vice President
and Nick Jones, Jr. for Secretary-Treasurer
 
are the best and strongest voices to lead our guild into its next chapter.
 
We are grateful to them for being willing to serve, and we are proud to endorse them.
David Benioff
Greg Berlanti
Mark Boal
Damien Chazelle
Ava DuVernay
Joel Fields
Dan Fogelman
Scott Frank
Steve Gaghan
Rodrigo Garcia
Alex Gibney
Akiva Goldsman
John Lee Hancock
Soo Hugh
Mitch Hurwitz
Rian Johnson
Lawrence Kasdan
Courtney Kemp
Eric Kripke
Steve Levitan
Ryan Murphy
Shonda Rhimes
Josh Singer
Jill Soloway
Sarah Treem
Lena Waithe
DB Weiss
Joe Weisman
John Wells

