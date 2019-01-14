×
Shawn Holiday Named Head of Urban Music at Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Shawn Holiday

Shawn Holiday has been appointed Head of Urban Music at Sony/ATV Music Publishing, the company announced today. In this newly-created position Holiday will be based in Los Angeles and oversee the company’s urban music operations. He will report to Co-Presidents, U.S. Danny Strick and Rick Krim.

He will hold this role in addition to his position as co-head of urban music at Columbia Records, a post announced last month that he shares with former Warner Bros. VP Phylicia Fant.

Sony/ATV Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Martin Bandier said: “I’ve had the privilege of working with Shawn for many years and this promotion is truly well-deserved and a valuable one for Sony/ATV. His creative instincts and people skills are amazing and he is well respected across the music industry. He will be an important member of our senior executive team.”

Shawn Holiday said: “I want to thank Marty and everyone on the Sony/ATV team. The passion within this group when it comes to identifying talent is second to none. I’m honored to play a bigger leadership role in developing songwriters and artists who not only create hits but move the culture in powerful ways.”

Holiday initially joined Sony/ATV in 2011 in the role of SVP, A&R/Creative. He has since worked closely with a number of songwriters and artists at the company, including Cardi B, French Montana, Bryson Tiller, Daniel Caesar and Travis Scott. He was recently featured on Variety’s Hitmakers List.

