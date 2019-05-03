Sharon Tal Yguado Exits Amazon Studios

Sharon Tal Yguado has left her position as the head of genre programming at Amazon, Variety has learned from sources.

Tal Yguado had jumped roles at Amazon, after she assumed the role of head of scripted programming in October, 2017, taking over from Joe Lewis who left amid the Roy Price sexual harassment allegations scandal. She later returned to the genre position which she was originally hired to oversee.

Amazon declined to comment.

The genre department is a “one-hour” unit at the company which is focused specifically on sci-fi, fantasy and genre series, and part of her responsibilities included shepherding Amazon’s substantial investment into the “Lord of the Rings” franchise. The streamer issued a multi-season production commitment for a series based on the fantasy epics back in Nov. 2017.

Tal Yguado, a native of Israel, previously spent 13 years with Fox, rising through the ranks at its international channels unit. She was part of the team that fanned out around the world to launch Fox, FX and National Geographic-branded channels.

Before heading to Amazon, Tal Yguado served as exec VP of global scripted programming for Fox Networks Group. She helped lead the push to add high-profile series such as “The Walking Dead” and “Outcast” to Fox’s 200-plus channels around the world. “Outcast,” from “Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman, was developed by Tal Yguado’s group and sold to Cinemax for the U.S.