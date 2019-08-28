×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Two Senators Call on Department of Justice to Investigate Live Nation, Ticketing Industry

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
US Capitol
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Senators Richard Blumenthal of New Jersey and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota are requesting a Department of Justice antitrust investigation into competition in the ticketing industry.

While the letter from Sens.  Blumenthal and Klobuchar of Minnesota asks Makan Delrahim, the assistant attorney general with the DOJ’s antitrust division, to look at the overall business, according to Billboard and the New York Times, there is little question that the target of the probe is Live Nation. The request stems from the 2010 Live Nation/ Ticketmaster merger that resulted in an online live-event ticket marketplace that the senators say is not working for consumers.

Live Nation/ Ticketmaster has operated under a consent decree that bars Live Nation from withholding concerts and tours from venues that do not use Ticketmaster and from retaliating when venues go with a competitor.

“The consent decree has been criticized as ineffective, and there have been disturbing reports that Live Nation has flouted its conditions,” the letter reads, leaving “Live Nation’s dominance virtually unchallenged.”

Related

Blumenthal and Klobuchar ask the DOJ to “investigate the state of competition in the ticketing industry” and potentially extend the consent decree past July 2020.

“The Department of Justice should act to reinvigorate competition in the ticket market to help consumers,” the letter reads, and asks for the DOJ to “enforce the terms of the Ticketmaster-Live Nation consent decree, including the anti-retaliation merger conditions” and “not hesitate to seek appropriate remedies to ensure compliance with the merger conditions.”

In response, Variety obtained the following statement from Live Nation: “Unfortunately, the Senators’ letter is based on a fundamental misunderstanding of our consent decree and general ticketing industry dynamics.

“Ticketmaster has been successfully growing its client base over the past decade as a result of continuous innovation and providing the best ticketing solution in the industry. During that period, Live Nation and Ticketmaster have always complied with their obligations under the consent decree. We do not force anyone into ticketing agreements by leveraging content, and we do not retaliate against venues that choose other ticketing providers.

“Nevertheless, for years now some competitors have found it useful to confuse the issue with misinformation and baseless allegations of consent decree violations. These complaints have been investigated by the Department of Justice pursuant to its broad powers to monitor compliance with the decree.  There is no cause for further investigations or studies.”

However, it is unclear how successful such an investigation might be. Ticketmaster, which works with 80 of the top 100 venues in the country, has been under attack for allegedly monopolistic practices for many years. In June, Sen. Blumenthal and Reps. Bill Pascrell, Jr. and Frank Pallone, Jr. introduced the BOSS Act in an effort to bring more transparency to the ticketing business, and in April 2018 a New York Times article claimed that DOJ officials were “looking into serious accusations about Live Nation’s behavior in the marketplace.” The article said that AEG Presents, which is Live Nation’s chief competitor, told DOJ officials that venues it manages in the Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Oakland, Minneapolis, Louisville and Las Vegas areas “were told they would lose valuable shows if Ticketmaster was not used as a vendor, a possible violation of antitrust law.”

In a long response posted on the company’s website, Ticketmaster president Jared Smith said in part: “Ticketmaster continues to maintain its position as the clear industry leader. That leadership, however, is not the result of any unfair advantages resulting from being a part of Live Nation Entertainment as some are suggesting. … The New York Times article suggests that any benefits of being a vertically integrated company are, in and of themselves, anticompetitive. They insinuate that we “condition” content. That we “retaliate” when Ticketmaster is not selected as a venue’s ticketing partner. In short, they say we have stifled competition.

“The reality is that none of these things are true,” he continues.  “It is absolutely against Live Nation and Ticketmaster policy to threaten venues that they won’t get any Live Nation shows if they don’t use Ticketmaster. We also do not re-route content as retaliation for a lost ticketing deal. Live Nation is the most artist-focused company in the world, and misusing our relationship with artists to ‘settle scores’ with venues would be both bad business and counter to our core beliefs.”

Popular on Variety

More Biz

  • US Capitol

    Two Senators Call on Department of Justice to Investigate Live Nation, Ticketing Industry

    Senators Richard Blumenthal of New Jersey and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota are requesting a Department of Justice antitrust investigation into competition in the ticketing industry. While the letter from Sens.  Blumenthal and Klobuchar of Minnesota asks Makan Delrahim, the assistant attorney general with the DOJ’s antitrust division, to look at the overall business, according to Billboard and the [...]

  • Nick Cannon

    Music Moguls of the Year: Already a Success in TV, Nick Cannon Eyes Oprah-Level Domination

    It wouldn’t be that hard to consume Nick Cannon- related content around the clock, starting with his daily radio show on Los Angeles hip-hop station Power 106, “Nick Cannon Mornings,” and ending with the MTV late-night improv staple “Wild ’N Out” (recently renewed through Season 16). In between, one might catch an episode of Fox’s [...]

  • Kevin Morris Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: A Showbiz Lawyer Satirizes Hollywood In His New Novel

    Don’t jump to conclusions about the new novel “Gettysburg,” a showbiz satire from someone who knows of what he writes, veteran Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris. Yes, there are characters that resemble some real-life industry figures like Norman Lear and Tom Cruise. And yes, the protagonist, John Reynolds, happens to be a middle-aged attorney who’s seen [...]

  • Music Moguls of the Year: Beyonce

    Music Moguls of the Year: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Make Records and Break Them

    “Damn, look at us now … we came, and we saw, and we conquered it all,” the music industry’s ultimate power couple proselytize on “LoveHappy,” the song that caps their 2018 Grammy-winning album, “Everything Is Love.” A more fitting title might have been “Everything Is Money,” because the collection was also an ode to the [...]

  • Warner Music Names Mark Fry Vice

    Warner Music Names Mark Fry Vice President of Nordic Region

    Mark Fry has been appointed to the newly created post of Vice President, Warner Music Nordics, the company announced today. In this role he will work with Nordcs President Jonas Siljemark to support the company’s teams across the region, and will also continue to serve as managing director of Warner Music Finland, a title he has held [...]

  • Paz de la Huerta Adds Bob

    Paz de la Huerta Adds Bob Iger and Michael Eisner to Weinstein Lawsuit

    Paz de la Huerta has refiled her sexual assault lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, adding Disney CEOs Michael Eisner and Bob Iger as defendants. De la Huerta originally sued Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. last November, accusing the former mogul of raping her twice at her home in New York in 2010. At the time, Weinstein’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad