×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Selina Reveals Lineups for Music Summits in Colombia and Mexico

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Gilles Peterson, DJ Playero and Peanut Butter Wolf are among the artists Selina has announced in the lineups for its annual Selina International Music Summits (SIMS), as it gears up to host multi-day events in Medellin, Colombia and Mexico City. Expanding on the success of 2018’s conference in Medellin, SIMS will introduce a second weekend event in Mexico City, merging live music showcases with panels, lectures and networking opportunities for local music acts to forge meaningful industry connections and showcase their work to an international audience.

Kicking off the 2019 roster, SIMS will launch at Selina Medellin with a conference running from Thursday, May 16 to Saturday, May 18. Hosted at Selina’s Medellin property, the summit will include panels and workshops led by music execs including music editor, Cristian Hererra; Head of Music at Vice UK, Alex Hoffman; James Rubin, partner at WME, and executives from Dazed Media and El Freaky. Featured artists include Peanut Butter Wolf, J.Rocc, Sr Pablo, Jonny Crow, DJ Playero and more. (Read Variety’s recap of the 2018 conference right here.)

Related

A second three-day summit will take place in Mexico City the following week, from Thursday, May 23 to Saturday, May 25. Kicking off the Mexico City event will be DJ and BBC presenter Gilles Peterson, who will be hosting panel events and performing a DJ set. Artists workshops focused on reaching new audiences, electronic music and more will also be hosted by We Transfer, Vevo, Mutek and Little Jesus, with live music showcases hosted in partnership with Noisey and N.A.A.F.I to feature local and international acts selected by Selina and partners.

The festival premiered in Medellin last year (pictured above) as a way to attract a music clientele to the hotels. “We have more than 200 shows a month at Selina locations and hope to have 500 by the end of the year, along with recording studios [in the hotels] and festival partnerships,” Selina’s Ariel Levinsohn told Variety last year. “So SIMS was the perfect vehicle to glue everything together.”

Submissions are currently open for local artists to be selected as one of 65 live acts and 30 DJs to participate in the live showcase events, with plans to announce the final artist lineup next month.

“We’re excited to bring SIMS back to Latin America in an even bigger way in 2019, providing a platform for emerging and established local artists to showcase their music to an international audience,” said Head of Music at Selina, Natasha Manley.

“Last year’s summit saw more than 50 local and international acts perform live, and many have gone on to experience international successes as a result of the exposure and connections they formed at SIMS Medellin. We’re thrilled to be bringing that opportunity to more local artists this year, and push this platform to continue growing.”

Selina is a hospitality brand that has opened 45 hotels designed for “coworking, recreation, wellness and local experiences” across Latin America and Europe since 2015. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists.

Open to the public, tickets for SIMS ranging from $12 to $35 are available now and can be purchased by visiting selinasims.com.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Music

  • Selina Reveals Lineups for Music Summits

    Selina Reveals Lineups for Music Summits in Colombia and Mexico

    Gilles Peterson, DJ Playero and Peanut Butter Wolf are among the artists Selina has announced in the lineups for its annual Selina International Music Summits (SIMS), as it gears up to host multi-day events in Medellin, Colombia and Mexico City. Expanding on the success of 2018’s conference in Medellin, SIMS will introduce a second weekend [...]

  • Cardi B

    Cardi B, Travis Scott to Headline Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival

    Travis Scott and Cardi B will headline Jay-Z’s eighth annual “Made in America” festival over Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia, Roc Nation announced today. They will be joined by Juice Wrld, James Blake, Kaskade, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Kodak Black, Bazzi, Jorja Smith, Blueface, Pink Sweat$, Jacob Banks, Kaytranada, Grace Carter, Kayzo, Tierra [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Case Outcome Raises Questions of Celebrity Justice

    Jussie Smollett walked out of a Chicago courtroom last week an innocent man. In exchange for a forfeited $10,000 bond, prosecutors dropped 16 charges alleging that the “Empire” actor had staged a fake hate crime and then lied to police about it. Smollett’s record will be expunged, and in the eyes of the justice system, [...]

  • Drake

    Drake Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at London Concert: 'Rest Easy, My G'

    Drake paid tribute to his friend Nipsey Hussle on Monday night at the first show of his seven-night residency at London’s O2 Arena. Hussle was murdered Sunday afternoon in front of his clothing store in South Los Angeles. “Somebody that provided for his people. Somebody that always treated you with respect when he saw you. Somebody that demanded respect when he walked [...]

  • Streaming Placeholder

    Driven by Streaming, Global Recorded-Music Revenues Soar to $19.1 Billion

    The global recorded music market grew by 9.7% in 2018 — its fourth consecutive year of growth — to $19.1 billion, according the latest annual report from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). Streaming revenue grew by 34.0% and accounted for almost half (47%) of global revenue, powered by a 32.9% increase in [...]

  • Drake

    Drake Drops Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Top Boy’ Series at London Gig

    Drake took a moment out from performing at a London show on his Assassination Vacation tour Monday night to give fans a first look at a teaser trailer for “Top Boy,” the upcoming Netflix series he is producing. The singer is exec-producing the show alongside business partner Adel “Future” Nur, and Maverick Carter and Jamal [...]

  • Nate Albert

    Warner Bros. Records Names Nate Albert Executive VP of A&R

    Nate Albert has joined Warner Bros. Records as Executive Vice President of A&R, based at the label’s Los Angeles headquarters, the company announced today. Albert, a founding member of the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, has held senior A&R posts at Capitol Records and Republic Records, signing artists such as The Weeknd and acclaimed singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad