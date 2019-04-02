Selina Reveals Lineups for Music Summits in Colombia and Mexico

Gilles Peterson, DJ Playero and Peanut Butter Wolf are among the artists Selina has announced in the lineups for its annual Selina International Music Summits (SIMS), as it gears up to host multi-day events in Medellin, Colombia and Mexico City. Expanding on the success of 2018’s conference in Medellin, SIMS will introduce a second weekend event in Mexico City, merging live music showcases with panels, lectures and networking opportunities for local music acts to forge meaningful industry connections and showcase their work to an international audience.

Kicking off the 2019 roster, SIMS will launch at Selina Medellin with a conference running from Thursday, May 16 to Saturday, May 18. Hosted at Selina’s Medellin property, the summit will include panels and workshops led by music execs including music editor, Cristian Hererra; Head of Music at Vice UK, Alex Hoffman; James Rubin, partner at WME, and executives from Dazed Media and El Freaky. Featured artists include Peanut Butter Wolf, J.Rocc, Sr Pablo, Jonny Crow, DJ Playero and more. (Read Variety’s recap of the 2018 conference right here.)

A second three-day summit will take place in Mexico City the following week, from Thursday, May 23 to Saturday, May 25. Kicking off the Mexico City event will be DJ and BBC presenter Gilles Peterson, who will be hosting panel events and performing a DJ set. Artists workshops focused on reaching new audiences, electronic music and more will also be hosted by We Transfer, Vevo, Mutek and Little Jesus, with live music showcases hosted in partnership with Noisey and N.A.A.F.I to feature local and international acts selected by Selina and partners.

The festival premiered in Medellin last year (pictured above) as a way to attract a music clientele to the hotels. “We have more than 200 shows a month at Selina locations and hope to have 500 by the end of the year, along with recording studios [in the hotels] and festival partnerships,” Selina’s Ariel Levinsohn told Variety last year. “So SIMS was the perfect vehicle to glue everything together.”

Submissions are currently open for local artists to be selected as one of 65 live acts and 30 DJs to participate in the live showcase events, with plans to announce the final artist lineup next month.

“We’re excited to bring SIMS back to Latin America in an even bigger way in 2019, providing a platform for emerging and established local artists to showcase their music to an international audience,” said Head of Music at Selina, Natasha Manley.

“Last year’s summit saw more than 50 local and international acts perform live, and many have gone on to experience international successes as a result of the exposure and connections they formed at SIMS Medellin. We’re thrilled to be bringing that opportunity to more local artists this year, and push this platform to continue growing.”

Selina is a hospitality brand that has opened 45 hotels designed for “coworking, recreation, wellness and local experiences” across Latin America and Europe since 2015. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists.

Open to the public, tickets for SIMS ranging from $12 to $35 are available now and can be purchased by visiting selinasims.com.