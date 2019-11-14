×
Shooting at California’s Saugus High School Leaves Multiple People Injured

By
Gene Maddaus

Saugus High School
CREDIT: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock

Multiple people were injured after a shooter opened fire on Thursday morning at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

Officials reported that at least four people were injured. Three — a female and two males — were in critical condition at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia. A fourth patient is in good condition.

Schools in the area were put on lockdown as deputies scoured the neighborhood. People who live in the area were advised to lock their doors and stay inside. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m.

The shooter is in custody and is being treated, according to former Rep. Katie Hill, who represented the area, and Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

The Sheriff’s Department described the suspect as an Asian male wearing dark clothing. Villanueva told KTLA that the suspect is believed to be a student at the school. He did not identify the suspect.

Parents were being reunited with their children at Central Park, on Bouquet Canyon Road.

More to come.

