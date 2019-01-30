×
Sarah Jones’ Family Settles With CSX Transportation in ‘Midnight Rider’ Suit

Gene Maddaus

The family of Sarah Jones, the camera assistant who was killed by a train on the set of “Midnight Rider” in 2014, announced Wednesday that they have reached a confidential settlement with CSX Transportation.

Jones was one of several crew members who were on a train bridge spanning a river near Jesup, Ga., when a freight train unexpectedly came along. The crew attempted to scramble to get off the bridge, but Jones was struck and killed.

Her family filed suit against Film Allman, the producers, as well as CSX and Rayonier, the operators of an adjacent pulp mill. A Savannah jury awarded the family $11.2 million in 2017, with a finding that CSX bore 35% of the responsibility for the crash.

CSX had appealed the verdict, and the two sides have since been in negotiations. On Friday, a notice was filed that the judgment had been satisfied. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

“This has been a long journey, and we’re deeply grateful for the support we’ve received from family, friends and members of the film community,” Richard Jones, Sarah Jones’ father, said in a statement. “We’re relieved that the lawsuit has concluded.”

The film was abandoned following the crash. The film’s director, Randall Miller, settled with the family in 2014 and served a year in jail after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and criminal trespass.

The family was represented by Jeff Harris, of Harris Lowry Manton LLP. Harris also represents the family of John Bernecker, the stunt performer who was killed on the set of “The Walking Dead” in Senoia, Ga., in 2017.

