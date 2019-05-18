×
Sammy Shore, Co-Founder of The Comedy Store, Dies at 92

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Sammy Shore, the well-known stand-up comedian who co-founded The Comedy Store in Hollywood, died in Las Vegas, Nev. from natural causes. He was 92.

Shore founded The Comedy Store with writing partner Rudy Deluca on April 7, 1972. His ex-wife, Mitzi Shore, took ownership of the club in the divorce settlement, and the venue went on to become one of the best known incubators of comedy talent in Los Angeles. Mitzi Shore died in April 2018 at age 87.

Sammy Shore’s 70-year career in stand-up began in the Catskills, where he was one half of a comedy duo with Shecky Greene. In 1974, Shore was chosen to open for Elvis Presley at the International Hotel, bringing Shore into the spotlight. He continued to open for Elvis’ International Hotel and road shows over the next seven years.

Shore also opened for such acts as Barbra Streisand, Tony Orlando, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr., Tom Jones, Ann-Margaret, Connie Stevens, Bobby Darin, and Glen Campbell. For the past 20 years, Shore performed with his son, Pauly. Pauly Shore paid tribute to his father on Twitter, writing, “Dad, you lived an amazing life and I’m so proud to say that you are my father. When you’re in heaven I’ll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy.”

In addition to writing several books, Shore recorded several albums including “Brother Sam, Come Heal With Me” and “70 Sucks, But 80 Is Worse.” Shore also frequently performed at Harrah’s Casinos and Hotels, and in fact did so more than any other entertainer.

Shore is survived by his wife of 29 years, Suzanne, and his three dogs and three children, as well as two grandchildren.

