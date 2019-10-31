Publishing and A&R Executive Sam Taylor Out at Kobalt

Sam Taylor is no longer with Kobalt Music, Variety has learned. His unexpected exit comes just four months after his promotion to executive vice president, creative; the reason for his departure was unclear at the time of this article’s publication. A rep for Kobalt declined comment, although a source close to the situation confirmed his departure, and Taylor’s name and photo were removed from the Kobalt website late this month.

The publishing and A&R executive is credited with signing and developing songs from Gunna, Roddy Ricch, Jay Rock, Raphael Saadiq, Teddy Walton, Yung Exclusive, BlaqnMild, Sounwave and Al Shux, among others. In 2018, he was named one of Variety‘s Hitmakers for his role in Drake’s “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.”

Kobalt, founded by CEO Willard Ahdritz in 2000, encompasses publishing, recording and neighboring rights for a roster that includes Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Childish Gambino, Beck, Marshmello, Ozuna, Courtney Barnett, Father John Misty and Deadmau5, among many others.

The company posted strong results in its most recent earnings report (for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018), with revenues up by 25.3% to $402.1 million. Its recorded-music division, AWAL, was up 50% in revenue for the year, while its publishing division saw a 20% boost in revenue. The company’s global staff grew from 376 to 515 employees during that time period and has expanded in Canada.