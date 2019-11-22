Sam Hunt Apologizes for ‘Selfish’ Decision to Drive Under the Influence

Country singer-songwriter Sam Hunt, who was arrested in Nashville on charges of driving under the influence and possession of an open container early Thursday morning, tweeted an apology for the incident Friday afternoon.

“Thursday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville,” he wrote. “It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again.”

According to the arrest warrant, Hunt’s blood alcohol content was .173. The legal limit in Tennessee is .08.

Allegedly, Hunt’s vehicle was swerving in and out of his lane and traveling the wrong way down the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway. When officers stopped him, he reportedly had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and had two empty cans of beer in the passenger seat. According to police, Hunt was the only person in the vehicle and admitted to drinking recently.

Hunt allegedly agreed to a field sobriety test, in which he showed “numerous signs of impairment.” The test was captured by the arresting officer’s dash camera.

The singer, 34, has no previous records of arrest. He was released from Metro jail on a $2,500 bond a little after 9 a.m. According to court records, Hunt is scheduled to appear before Judge William Higgins Jan. 17.