×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Saddleridge Fire Forces Evacutions, Freeway Closures Near Los Angeles

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire in Sylmar, CalifCalifornia Wildfires - 10 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Michael Owen Baker/AP/Shuttersto

A wind-whipped wildfire has spread across parts of the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles and forced evacuations, threatened thousands of homes and closed parts of five major freeways.

The Saddleridge fire has prompted mandatory evacuations affecting about 100,000 people between Porter Ranch, Granada Hills and Sylmar. Mandatory evacuations have been called for about 23,000 homes in the affected areas, police chief Michel Moore said Friday while pleading with people to leave if they’re told to do so.

“I saw people firsthand attempting to fight the fire with garden hoses,” Moore said at a news conference. “Those individuals placed not only themselves in imminent peril, but also first responders because of our need and desire to try to rescue them.”

The blaze began Thursday night in Sylmar and jumped across the 210 and 5 freeways overnight as it spread. Fire officials said Friday that at least 25 homes have been damaged. Parts of those freeways remained closed during the Friday morning commute along with portions of the 14, 118 and 405 freeways.

One man in his 50s died of a heart attack amid the wildfire, according to Los Angeles Fire Department chief Ralph Terrazas. A total of 1,000 firefighters have been deployed to battle the Saddleridge Fire.

The fire is one of several blazes in Southern California fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, with gusts around 60 mph. Many parts of the region are under red-flag warnings into Friday afternoon.

The fire’s cause was not immediately known. A number of colleges and other schools have closed Friday including California State University at Northridge.

More Biz

  • Firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire in

    Saddleridge Fire Forces Evacutions, Freeway Closures Near Los Angeles

    A wind-whipped wildfire has spread across parts of the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles and forced evacuations, threatened thousands of homes and closed parts of five major freeways. The Saddleridge fire has prompted mandatory evacuations affecting about 100,000 people between Porter Ranch, Granada Hills and Sylmar. Mandatory evacuations have been called for about [...]

  • amazon-studios

    Amazon Studios Pacts With Howard University for Entertainment Education Program

    Howard University and Amazon Studios have teamed to launch Howard Entertainment, a two-semester program based in Los Angeles that offers Howard students the ability to take courses, network with Amazon industry partners and gain work experience in the entertainment industry. The inaugural program will begin January. The curriculum and immersive experiences will start with academic [...]

  • Remembering Prince

    Prince Estate Slams Trump Campaign for Playing ‘Purple Rain’ at Minneapolis Rally

    The Prince Estate strongly criticized the Trump campaign for playing “Purple Rain” at a Minneapolis rally in which the president made multiple aggressive and juvenile comments about Democratic leaders, Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce and Jay-Z. In a statement posted on social media, the Estate wrote, “President Trump played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ tonight at a campaign event [...]

  • Charlie Rose Sexual Harassment

    Charlie Rose Wins Dismissal of Retaliation Claim in Harassment Suit

    A New York judge on Thursday dismissed a claim that Charlie Rose retaliated against three female employees who complained of sexual harassment. Judge Doris Ling-Cohan found that while Rose had allegedly disparaged the women — calling one a “f—ing idiot” and another a “f—ing kindergartner” — his comments did not amount to retaliation under the [...]

  • James Murdoch

    James Murdoch's Lupa Systems Takes Minority Stake in Vice (Report)

    James Murdoch has purchased a minority stake in Vice Media, the once-upstart brand that is trying to reconfigure itself as many prominent digital-media brand grapple with a wave of consolidation, according to a new report. The Financial Times reported that Murdoch’s investment vehicle, Lupa Systems, has secured a small ownership stake in Vice. A spokeswoman [...]

  • What Is a Microcast, and Why

    What Is a Microcast, and Why Do You Need One? (Guest Column)

    One of the biggest stories in technology and music is the proliferation of smart speakers — there are an estimated 100 million of them in homes at the moment, and the No. 1 use for these devices is listening to music. Along with automotive voice devices, smart speakers are proliferating even faster than smartphones did [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad