×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $2 Million to Support Migrant Children’s Rights

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. Actor Ryan Reynolds, left, is joined by his pregnant wife, actress Blake Lively at the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" at Military Island in Times Square, in New YorkNY Premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu", New York, USA - 02 May 2019
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutte

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated $2 million to NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.

Their aid will help protect the rights of immigrant children separated from their families, as well as support efforts to advance social justice.

“We’re blown away by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Young Center’s commitment to not only justice and democracy, but humanity,” Lively and Reynolds said in a statement. “Over the last few years, our perspective has grown and we’ve realized we have to do everything possible to foster more compassion and empathy in this world. History’s being written right now. We’re grateful to give back to organizations who give voice to so many.”

The Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights is the only nonprofit in the nation providing independent Child Advocates to unaccompanied and separated immigrant children in detention. The Waymaker Fund, created with the donation from Lively and Reynolds, will provide essential financial support to the Young Center’s Child Advocate program and ensure that attorneys, social workers, and volunteers defend the rights and best interests of immigrant children who migrate to the United States by themselves or have been forcibly taken from their parents. The Fund will also help to fight the administration’s continued attacks on immigrant children’s rights and advocate for an immigration system that recognizes children’s unique needs.

Related

“We are so deeply grateful for this extraordinary gift from Blake and Ryan,” said Maria Woltjen, executive director of the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights. “Their donation will help ensure that the most vulnerable immigrant children — who are in detention facing deportation — will have an advocate to protect their rights and their best interests.”

Woltjen continued, “Children are escaping rampant violence and persecution to seek safe haven in the U.S. The Waymaker Fund for Immigrant Children, created with this gift, is needed now more than ever We are so moved by Blake and Ryan’s kindness.”

Popular on Variety

More Biz

  • Nicki Minaj

    Nicki Minaj Claims She’s Retiring to ‘Have My Family’

    Nicki Minaj claims she’s retiring to “have my family,” according to a tweet she posted Thursday afternoon. “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [X] in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love [...]

  • RIAA’s Posts 2019 Mid-Year Report: Revenues

    RIAA’s Posts 2019 Mid-Year Report: Revenues up 18%, Streaming Soars

    Revenues are up 18% to $5.4 billion and streaming accounts for 80% of that revenue, according to the Recording Industry Association of America’s mid-year report released today. Paid streaming services added more than 1 million new subscriptions a month, pushing the U.S. total past 60 million. The trends continue the double-digit growth the industry has [...]

  • Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. Actor Ryan

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $2 Million to Support Migrant Children's Rights

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated $2 million to NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights. Their aid will help protect the rights of immigrant children separated from their families, as well as support efforts to advance social justice. “We’re blown away by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational [...]

  • The Mandalorian Disney Star Wars

    Will Disney Plus Shake Up How Consumers Value Streaming Services?

    The streaming-video battlefield is about to get some major new combatants — and fresh research suggests that Disney is best equipped to grab new territory. Once Disney, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal launch their direct-to-consumer services, customers’ perceived value of incumbent players Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video will drop significantly, according to a study conducted by [...]

  • GDC Technology

    Chinese Film Giants Unwind Troublesome Share Stakes

    Chinese film studio, Huayi Brothers is selling off its entire interest in GDC, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of cinema management and digital projection systems. Separately, Alibaba is to cut its stake in Enlight Media, producer of recent smash hit “Nezha.” In a Tuesday filing to the Stock Market, Huayi announced that it is [...]

  • Plume of black smoke rising from

    Universal Music Asks Attorneys Suing Over 2008 Fire to End ‘Fishing Expedition’

    Attorneys for Universal Music Group today filed a motion to stay discovery in the ongoing lawsuit from four artists who claimed to have lost masters in a 2008 fire that destroyed thousands of recordings in the company’s archive. While the company acknowledges that many precious recordings were lost, it claims to have refuted the claims [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad