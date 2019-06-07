×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ryan Kavanaugh Accused by Ex-Partner of Running a Ponzi Scheme

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ryan Kavanaugh Relativity
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Kavanaugh is again embroiled in a legal battle, as the former CEO of an “entertainment stock exchange” has sued him for fraud and accused him of running a Ponzi scheme.

Elon Spar filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, alleging that Kavanaugh persuaded him to go into business together under false pretenses. While working at Cantor Fitzgerald, Spar had developed an idea for a stock exchange in which buyers could take equity in film projects. In 2018, Kavanaugh — fresh from the second bankruptcy of Relativity Media — told Spar that he had a $6 million commitment to invest in the project.

According to the suit, Kavanaugh also claimed to have hundreds of millions of dollars in commitments to finance a slate of films under his new company, Proxima Media. Spar came to discover that that was not true, the suit alleges.

“It had virtually no capital,” the suit alleges. “It had no viable financial commitments — certainly nothing approaching the magnitude of what was represented… Over time, as Kavanaugh withdrew and replaced one funding proposal after another and each of his lies was exposed, it became apparent to Spar that Kavanaugh was operating Proxima and its related entities as essentially a Ponzi scheme, using meager new investment capital to satisfy old debts, diverting corporate funds for personal use (instead of paying his employees and contractors), and manipulating the corporate books and records to conceal his misrepresentations.”

Related

Spar and Kavanaugh parted ways in May, and Spar alleges that Kavanaugh has tried to prevent him from pursuing the exchange concept independently.

Kavanaugh filed his own lawsuit against Spar on Friday, accusing him of breaching his contract. Kavanaugh claims that Proxima invested $2 million in the project, but that Spar wanted a bigger commitment of perhaps another $10 million. That conflict led to a falling out, and Spar became hard to find and rarely came to the office. Ultimately, Kavanaugh says Spar sent an “aggressive email” saying he no longer wanted to work with Kavanaugh on the project. Since then, Kavanaugh alleges that Spar has been trying to poach employees.

“We expect to be fully supported and look forward to our day in court,” Kavanaugh said in a statement.

Kavanaugh recently resurfaced with a plan to develop a studio, theme park and film slate in China. In that deal, Kavanaugh has partnered with National Arts Entertainment and Culture Group Ltd. in an effort to raise $100 million over the next nine months.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

More Biz

  • Ryan Kavanaugh Relativity

    Ryan Kavanaugh Accused by Ex-Partner of Running a Ponzi Scheme

    Ryan Kavanaugh is again embroiled in a legal battle, as the former CEO of an “entertainment stock exchange” has sued him for fraud and accused him of running a Ponzi scheme. Elon Spar filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, alleging that Kavanaugh persuaded him to go into business together under false pretenses. [...]

  • My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

    Gold Circle Films Hit With $14 Million Judgment

    Gold Circle Films, the production company behind “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and the “Pitch Perfect” trilogy, was hit with a $14.1 million judgment in a New York court on Thursday. The ruling stems from a long-running dispute between Gold Circle and Sandton Capital, a New York hedge fund that acquired some of its debt. [...]

  • Joe Quenqua Weight Watchers

    42West Alum Joe Quenqua Named Chief Communications Officer of WW International

    Former 42West managing director Joe Quenqua has been named the chief communications officer of WW International, formerly Weight Watchers. In his new role, Quenqua will report to WW president and CEO Mindy Grossman. “I’m thrilled that Joe has joined the WW team,” said Grossman. “He is a seasoned communications professional with an outstanding track record [...]

  • Phoebe Robinson attends the premiere of

    Phoebe Robinson on Focusing on Her Intuition and Not Knocking the Hustle

    Phoebe Robinson is gearing up for a busy summer, and the actress and comedian says the more she’s got on her schedule, the better. “I’m always like, ‘Overload your plate, be stressed and figure it out,’” she told Variety at the New York launch of her new “Shave Thoughts” campaign with Schick. The “Two Broke [...]

  • Entertainment Weekly Will Go Monthly in

    Entertainment Weekly Will Go Monthly

    Entertainment Weekly is going monthly – at least in print. Publisher Meredith Corp. said it intends to boost the outlet’s social video, events and digital platforms while scaling back its magazine publication schedule to once a month. The first monthly issue, slated to debut in August, will focus on Comic-Con. The magazine will continue to [...]

  • Women in Animation Logo

    Disney Leads Donors to Women in Animation's New Global Fund to Promote Parity

    Women in Animation has launched the WIA Global Fund to expand its programs and initiatives internationally and support its efforts to achieve 50/50 parity in creative leadership in the animation industry by 2025. The organization hopes to raise $1 million by the third quarter of 2020. “WIA seeks to harness the energy and strength of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad