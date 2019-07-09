×

Russell Wilson, Tara Lipinski, Laurie Hernandez to Keynote Variety’s Sports & Entertainment Breakfast

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Wilson: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; Lipinski: Broadimage/Shutterstock; Hernandez: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Russell Wilson, alongside Olympic gold medalists Laurie Hernandez and Tara Lipinski, will keynote the Variety Sports & Entertainment breakfast on Thursday at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback who won the 2014 Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos, will speak with Variety co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein about his entrepreneurial, entertainment and brand pursuits. Throughout his career, the record-breaking athlete has pursued multiple business endeavors, including launching his clothing label Good Man Brand, founding the fan network platform TraceMe, and investing in a variety of sports-related companies.

Hernandez and Lipinski will then sit down with Mark Marshall, the president of advertising sales and client partnerships at NBC Universal, to discuss the intersection between sports and multi-platform media. In addition to earning the USA gymnastics team the gold medal in 1998, Lipinski now serves as a host on “America Ninja Warrior, Jr.”

“As the dynamics of sports and entertainment become more intertwined, it is critical for Variety to be at the forefront of the conversation,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, group publisher and chief revenue officer at Variety, in a statement. “Athletes are amplifying their individual brands across social, film and TV, and at the same time, the larger media industry is looking to strengthen its connection with passionate sports fan bases in fresh and creative ways.”

The breakfast will also feature a keynote conversation with Daniel Cherry, the CMO of Activision Blizzard Esports, alongside Johanna Faries, the head of Call of Duty ESports, in which the two executives will discuss the  popular esports league Overwatch.

City National Bank will rejoin as an official partner of the event.

