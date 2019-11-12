×
Rudy Lopez Negrete Returns to CAA

By
Variety Staff

Rudy Lopez Negrete has rejoined CAA as an agent in the Music Touring department, specifically focused on leading brand partnerships for CAA’s Latin music clients. He will be based in the company’s Los Angeles office, where he will work with Latin artists including Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Becky G, Isabela Merced, Luis Fonsi, Mon Laferte, and others. Lopez Negrete began his career at the company in 2008.

Most recently, Lopez Negrete was overseeing all multicultural efforts at Observatory Marketing, a CAA and Stagwell company. He began his career at CAA as a trainee in the Music Touring department before transitioning to Lopez Negrete Communications, a Hispanic creative ad agency, where he was Head of Music and Content. He has also worked for entrepreneur Robert Earl.

“Rudy brings deep experience in building partnerships within the Latin music space,” said Darryl Eaton, CAA’s Co-Head of North America Contemporary Music. “He’ll be a terrific addition to an already strong team focused on delivering the best in touring, marketing and brand sponsorships for today’s leading Latin artists.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back at CAA working alongside the best in the business,” said Lopez Negrete. “Our Latin clients are pushing culture forward every single day and brands that partner with these artists will benefit from tapping into this incredible movement.”

More Music

