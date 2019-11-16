‘Roxanne’ Singer Arizona Zervas Signs With Columbia

Hotly tipped singer-songwriter Arizona Zervas, whose viral hit “Roxanne” is in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, has signed with Columbia, Variety has confirmed.

Since the release of the track on Oct. 10, “Roxanne” has reached nearly 50 million streams on Spotify. The single topped Spotify U.S. top tracks chart for an uninterrupted week, making Zervas the first unsigned artist to achieve the honor in three years. Additionally, the song appeared on popular Spotify-curated playlists like Today’s Top Hits and Pop Rising. With appearances on playlists in Malaysia, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Japan, the single is making international waves as well.

Featured in more than 320,000 videos at the time of writing, “Roxanne” is also a hit on social media app TikTok.

Based in Los Angeles, Zervas released his first song, “Don’t Hit My Line” in 2016. Since then, he’s independently released a steady stream of singles, amassing to 30 in total, and one three-song EP, “Living Facts” in 2018.

Zervas’s top ten singles have each reached 1 million streams on Spotify. His monthly Spotify listener count currently sits at 10.9 million, a huge contrast from his October 2018 count of 504,009.

Zervas marks the second major signing of a viral star by Columbia Records this year, the first being Lil Nas X with internet classic, “Old Town Road.”