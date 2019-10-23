×
Rose McGowan Files Racketeering Suit Against Harvey Weinstein, David Boies, Lisa Bloom

Rose McGowan
CREDIT: Paul Grover/Shutterstock

Rose McGowan filed a racketeering lawsuit on Wednesday against Harvey Weinstein, as well as against his ex-attorneys Lisa Bloom and David Boies and the spy firm Black Cube.

The lawsuit alleges that Weinstein conspired with his attorneys to suppress and discredit her allegation that Weinstein raped her at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997.

“This case is about a diabolical and illegal effort by one of America’s most powerful men and his representatives to silence sexual-assault victims,” the suit states.

More to come…

