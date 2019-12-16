Rose McGowan on Weinstein Trial: ‘This Is About Stopping a Prolific Rapist’

Rose McGowan called out Harvey Weinstein after the disgraced mogul gave a bizarre interview before his impending sex crimes trial, in which he claims he’s a “forgotten man.”

“I didn’t forget you, Harvey. My body didn’t forget you. I wish it could,” McGowan, one of Weinstein’s most vocal accusers, wrote on Twitter Monday morning. “I refused to sign an NDA after it happened because I knew I would come for you. And I did. This is about stopping a prolific rapist. You.”

Weinstein gave a rare interview to the New York Post from a Manhattan hospital days after undergoing spinal surgery. He agreed to do the interview to demonstrate he wasn’t exaggerating about his condition after he injured his back in a car accident in August. He arrived in court last week, a month ahead of his criminal trial, relying heavily on a cane or the help of an assistant to walk.

“I feel like the forgotten man,” Weinstein told the Post. “I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!”

McGowan is one of over 80 women, including Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mira Sorvino, and Rosanna Arquette, who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or harassment. In response to his interview, 23 of Weinstein’s accusers issued a statement Sunday night, vowing he will be remembered.

“Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again,” the statement read. “He says in a new interview he doesn’t want to be forgotten. Well, he won’t be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing. He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse.”

Weinstein faces five sex crime charges of rape and sexual assault from two separate incidents in 2006 and 2013. He has pled not guilty and maintains any sexual activity was consensual. Weinstein could face life in prison if convicted.