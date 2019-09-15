One Dead, One Injured in Rose Bowl Parking Lot Shooting

One person was killed and another was injured Saturday night following a shooting in a Rose Bowl parking lot, the Pasadena police confirmed.

According to a statement from the police department, police responded to reports of a physical altercation and shots fired at 11:22 p.m. near the area of Arroyo Boulevard and Seco Street, where the two victims were found.

One victim was identified as 18-year-old Kamryn Stone, who succumbed to his injury after being transported to a local hospital. The other 51-year-old victim is in stable condition and is recovering from a gunshot wound. Pasadena Fire Department paramedics were also on the scene to transport the victims.

The police department also confirmed that parking lots were cleared of game patrons and vehicles hours earlier. It also indicated that the shooting was an isolated incident.

Pasadena police detectives are overseeing the case and have not released a motive for the shooting. The department has also refrained from announcing a suspect, although the statement indicates that the shooting “may not be random in nature,”

The police are currently seeking tips regarding the shooting. Anyone with information can contact the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4241. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

The shooting took place just several hours after the UCLA football game against the University of Oklahoma.